Sharing information and experiences at Maritime Accessibility Conference

Disability organisations and maritime transport operators from across the country have come together for the Maritime Accessibility Conference 2025.

Organised by the Department for Transport and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, the day of talks, presentations and networking yesterday (25 March) was an opportunity to encourage communication and objectives between the two sectors and Government.

This is the second time the conference has run, with representatives from DfT, MCA, Disabled Persons Transport Advisory Committee (DPTAC), Wetwheels Foundation, and Unseen Aware being just some of the guests and speakers involved, alongside vessel and port operators, authorities and charities.

The event at the Museum of Liverpool opened with a talk from DPTAC chairman Professor Matthew Campbell-Hill. DPTAC provides advice to DfT on the transport needs of disabled people to assist in the development of policy and other proposals.

The use of REAL during staff training – Respect, Empathise, Ask, Listen – was just one of the discussion points during the afternoon; the programme developed by DfT with the engagement of transport sector professionals and those with lived experience of disability.

As well as talks and activities, the floor was open to organisation representatives and individuals to come forward with thoughts on accessibility schemes, experiences and future objectives.

Ahead of the conference MCA Passenger Rights Enforcement Lead Danny Light said:

The DfT/MCA Accessibility Conference is an opportunity to provide guidance and understanding of accessibility rights and regulations already in action, while highlighting where improvements can be made within the industry.

The event is an opportunity for both information and experience sharing, helping us to continue our mission of making transport accessible for all.

Maritime Minister Mike Kane said:

Everyone has the right to travel with dignity and yesterday’s summit brings together experts and those with lived experiences to make meaningful improvements for maritime travel.