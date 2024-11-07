Sharing more information on business rates valuations

The VOA has published details about how it will improve the information it discloses on business rates valuations.

The Valuation Office Agency (VOA) will share improved information on business rates valuations in phases:

By 2026, ratepayers will be able to see more tailored information about their property.

By 2029, ratepayers will be able to see more specific valuation information and evidence.

This follows a consultation in 2023. We asked ratepayers, agents and others what information they wanted to see disclosed about how we value properties.

Carolyn Bartlett, the VOA’s Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, said:

“We understand the importance of greater transparency in business rates valuations. The consultation showed there are different views about what property valuation information should be disclosed. “We’ve balanced the desire for greater transparency from some with the concerns of others about the confidentiality of their data and a preference for simplified information.”

Read the full summary of responses to the consultation.

Changes to business rates

This is part of a wider set of changes that are coming to business rates in England from 2026 to 2029. These changes are being introduced in stages. They will support the VOA to deliver more frequent property revaluations.

The changes include a new duty on ratepayers to provide information about their property to the VOA.

The new information duty on ratepayers is expected to be introduced after 1 April 2026. It will be tested with small numbers of customers in phases from that point so we can make sure the system works for all ratepayers.

The duty will then be formally activated and mandated for everyone by 1 April 2029.

There is no action you need to take now. We will tell you about the changes and when you will be affected.

The new duty means ratepayers will have to tell the VOA within 60 days when there are changes to their property. These include changes to:

the occupier

their lease or rent

the property.

For a small number of ratepayers, they will also have to provide trade information once a year, if it is used to value their property.

Once a year ratepayers will also be asked to confirm they have told the VOA of any changes to their property.

Carolyn Bartlett said:

“These changes will help us revalue properties every three years. More frequent revaluations mean fluctuations in the property market are reflected in business rates bills more quickly. This will make the system fairer.”

Changes to speed up and simplify the Check, Challenge, Appeal process are planned for 2029, at the start of the new rating lists.

Working with you

The VOA has confirmed the timing of the reforms after indicative timelines were published in 2021.

The updated timelines will give you time to prepare. We will give you plenty of notice ahead of the changes to business rates and will help you to get things right.

The VOA has already been working with businesses and their representatives. We will continue to involve them as we design, build and test the systems and changes that make up these reforms.

Carolyn Bartlett said: