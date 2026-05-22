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Sharp fall in migration shows ministers should avoid fighting yesterday’s battles, says IPPR
IPPR has responded to yesterday’s migration and asylum statistics from the Home Office and Office for National Statistics.
The statistics reveal that:
- Net migration in the calendar year 2025 was 171,000, a fall from 331,000 compared to the year before. This is the lowest level of net migration since the Covid-19 pandemic. The fall is primarily driven by a reduction in immigration of non-EU workers and their dependants.
- The backlog of people awaiting an initial asylum decision reached around 48,800 at the end of March 2026, falling by more than half over the last year. The number of asylum seekers in hotels was around 20,900, down by nearly a third from 30,700 three months before.
- The total number of people claiming asylum fell by 12 per cent in the year ending March 2026 compared to the year before, though is still at historically high levels.
Responding to the statistics, Marley Morris, IPPR associate director for migration, trade and communities, said:
“The figures show that migration has fallen sharply, while the asylum system is beginning to function more effectively after a period of strain. The government has made notable progress since the start of the year in closing asylum hotels.
“This should prompt a more measured debate. An excessively tough approach now runs the risk of making policy for the pressures of three years ago, rather than the reality of today.
“Public concern about migration has been driven by a sense that the system was not under control. The figures suggest that is changing, but there is still work to do.
“The focus now should be on the parts of the system that still need fixing: tackling small boat crossings, closing remaining asylum hotels, and speeding up appeals. The priority should be to build a fair, well-managed immigration system that supports the economy and public services, not a race to push numbers ever lower.”
Marley Morris and Amreen Qureshi, research fellow at IPPR, are available for interview
CONTACT
Rosie Okumbe, digital and media officer: 07825 185421 r.okumbe@ippr.org
NOTES TO EDITORS
IPPR is the UK’s most influential think tank, with dozens of alumni in Downing Street, the cabinet and parliament. We are the ideas factory behind many of the current government’s flagship policies, including changes to fiscal rules, the creation of a National Wealth Fund, GB Energy, devolution, and reforms to the NHS. IPPR is an independent charity which has seconded staff to government departments including DHSC and DESNZ to support ministers on crucial policies such as the 10-year health plan and the industrial strategy: www.ippr.org
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