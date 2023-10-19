Shaun McNally to step down as Chief Executive

The Electoral Commission yesterday announced that its Chief Executive, Shaun McNally, will be stepping down from his role on 30 November 2023, with Rob Vincent, currently a member of the Commission Board, stepping into the role of Interim Chief Executive from December.

Rob will lead the Commission until a permanent replacement is appointed, ensuring the Commission is ready for the May 2024 polls.

John Pullinger, Chair of the Electoral Commission, said:

“Shaun has achieved a great deal in his 18 months at the Commission, addressing the most pressing issues quickly and skilfully. He has guided the Commission through its delivery of the UK Government’s Elections Act, taking forward implementation at pace and with careful consideration for voters, campaigners and administrators. He has sought to invest in the Commission’s future, championing investment in the Commission’s IT infrastructure, cyber security, and the development and support of the Commission’s talented and committed staff. I am grateful to Shaun for all he has achieved in his time at the Commission.

Rob Vincent, who takes up the interim role from December, has served as a member of the Electoral Commission Board since January 2016, and has a thorough understanding of the Commission’s work. Rob was a non-executive Director of DCLG from 2008-2010, and Chief Executive of Kirklees Council from 2004 until 2010.

John added:

“I know Rob shares my commitment and that of the Board, to readying the Commission for the challenges ahead, and supporting voters, administrators, parties and campaigners as we prepare for the May elections and beyond.”