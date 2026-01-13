Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Sheep carcase classification rules to deliver fairer prices for farmers
New rules mandating classification and price reporting for sheep carcases come into force, bringing sector in line with beef and pork
New regulations mandating classification and price reporting for sheep carcases in England come into force this week (Monday 12 January), bringing the sector in line with beef and pork and ensuring farmers are paid more fairly for their livestock at slaughter.
The government has brought in the rules following extensive consultation with industry to establish a consistent and transparent system, giving producers clear information on how animals are assessed and priced at slaughter.
By standardising classification, farmers can respond more effectively to market demand and better understand the characteristics that attract premium prices. Fairness within the agricultural supply chain is a key priority for the government and integral to food security.
Farming Minister Dame Angela Eagle said:
British lamb is rightly recognised worldwide for its exceptional flavour and production standards – and supply chain fairness is vital to ensure farmers and processors are properly rewarded for the quality food they produce.
By ensuring a fair and transparent sheep market, we’re backing British producers, strengthening our food security and supporting a resilient future for the sector.
Phil Stocker, CEO of the National Sheep Association, said:
I welcome the introduction of this new regulation on which Defra has worked closely with industry. It’s a helpful step to simplify and give more clarity to sheep farmers over deadweight price comparisons between processors.
It also means that for all but the smallest abattoirs we will now see sheep carcass grading come under the control of the RPA, bringing us in line with cattle grading.
Both these improvements further ambitions to create better transparency and trust through the supply chain. Farmers selling live through marts won’t be directly affected and we are in a better place with choices and greater transparency in how we choose to sell our lambs.
Similar regulations for Scottish slaughterhouses also take effect this week, with Wales and Northern Ireland to introduce equivalent measures in early 2026, creating a consistent UK-wide framework.
The new rules complement the government’s wider work to protect farmers in trade deals, strengthen supply chain resilience, lower costs for consumers, and deliver a thriving, innovative food sector through the Good Food Cycle.
