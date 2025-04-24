Insolvency Service
|Printable version
Sheffield payroll director banned after company went into liquidation with £2.5 million VAT bill
The company substantially under-declared the amount of tax it had to pay in 2020 and 2021.
- Hubert Omukhulu failed to declare the correct amount of VAT his Remedy Payroll Solutions Ltd company was required to pay
- VAT returns submitted by the company in a 15-month period between June 2020 and September 2021 suggested it had little more than £250,000 to pay
- In reality, the company owed more than £2.5 million in tax
The boss of an umbrella company which failed to pay more than £2.5 million in VAT has been banned as a director.
Hubert Omukhulu, 36, failed to accurately declare the amount of VAT Remedy Payroll Solutions Ltd had to pay in 2020 and 2021.
The inaccurate returns Remedy Payroll Solutions submitted suggested the company had no VAT to pay in 2020 and just over a quarter of a million pounds in 2021.
However, this was an under-declaration of more than £2 million according to calculations from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).
Omukhulu, of Nethershire Lane, Sheffield, has now been disqualified as a company director for eight years.
Kevin Read, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, yesterday said:
Hubert Omukhulu allowed his payroll supply company to substantially under-declare the amount of VAT it owed in 2020 and 2021.
More than £2 million in VAT was not paid by the company. This money should have gone towards funding vital public services such as the NHS, schools and our nation’s defence.
Omukhulu’s conduct falls well below the standards the Insolvency Service expects which is why he has been banned as a company director until 2033.
Debbie Porter, Assistant Director of Fraud Investigation Service at HMRC, yesterday said:
We are determined to create a level playing field that allows honest businesses to thrive which is why it’s crucial we work closely with the Insolvency Service and other partners to act against rogue directors.
The majority pay the tax that is due, but we will pursue those who refuse to play by the rules.
Remedy Payroll Solutions was established in May 2020 with Omukhulu as its sole director.
The company initially had its registered office as Omukhulu’s home address in Sheffield before switching it on several occasions between addresses in Romford and Hainault.
Remedy Payroll Solutions submitted three VAT returns in 2020 claiming it had no tax to pay in that year.
The company submitted another three returns in 2021, claiming it had a combined £264,276 to pay in VAT.
HMRC investigated Remedy Payroll Solutions’ bank accounts and contacted its customers. Through their investigations, they calculated that £2,584,044 was owed by the company in VAT.
Remedy Payroll Solutions went into liquidation in July 2022.
Omukhulu claimed there was third-party involvement in the running of Remedy Payroll Solutions but failed to provide any evidence of this when asked by the Insolvency Service.
The Secretary of State for Business and Trade accepted a disqualification undertaking from Omukhulu and his ban started on Thursday 17 April.
The undertaking prevents him from being involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company, without the permission of the court.
Further information
- Hubert Omukhulu is of Nethershire Lane, Sheffield. His date of birth is 16 December 1988
- Remedy Payroll Solutions Ltd (company number 12469427)
- Individuals subject to a disqualification order or undertaking are bound by a range of restrictions
- Further information about the work of the Insolvency Service, and how to complain about financial misconduct.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/sheffield-payroll-director-banned-after-company-went-into-liquidation-with-25-million-vat-bill
Latest News from
Insolvency Service
Brazilian teak plantation investments boss banned after customers lost more than £8.5 million23/04/2025 09:10:00
Director banned following Insolvency Service investigation into sale of investment bonds.
Owner of North London tyre fitters banned for 10 years after inflating turnover to secure maximum-value Covid loan17/04/2025 12:25:00
Decade-long ban for director who abused Bounce Back Loan Scheme.
Sussex cafe owner took £150,000 in Covid funds for dormant companies16/04/2025 09:10:00
He also attempted to strike-off one of the companies to avoid repaying the loan.
Surgery manager deducted money from staff wages but failed to pay it into NHS pension scheme15/04/2025 12:25:00
Sonia Simkins faces seven years of bankruptcy restrictions following an investigation by the Insolvency Service.
Insolvency Service disqualified more than 1,000 directors in 2024-2515/04/2025 09:10:00
The latest statistics for Insolvency Service enforcement outcomes also outline Covid loan abuse and bankruptcy restriction orders.
Television personality Ant Middleton banned as company director over unpaid taxes25/03/2025 12:25:00
His company owed more than £1 million in corporation tax and VAT when it went into liquidation.
Progress update on redress for postmasters subject to bankruptcy orders24/03/2025 11:10:00
An update on progress for redress for postmasters subject to bankruptcy orders who are due redress for losses suffered as a consequence of the Post Office’s Horizon IT system
Manchester tech companies shut down for suspected monthly direct debit scam20/03/2025 12:25:00
Consumers appeared to be signed up for monthly payments without their consent.