Sheffield robber receives increased sentence after referral to the Court of Appeal
The offender carried out two robberies, stealing over £1000 worth of goods and cash while threatening members of the public.
A man who carried out two robberies in Sheffield has received an increased prison sentence after his case was referred to the Court of Appeal by the then Solicitor General, Alex Chalk QC MP.
Jonathan Ashton, now 34, carried out the robberies in January 2021, aided by two accomplices. During the first robbery, Ashton stole from a shop cash to the value of £100-200 and £500-600 worth of cigarettes while wearing a balaclava and carrying a machete.
The next day, the three offenders went on to steal cigarettes and tobacco valued at over £1,000 at a separate shop. During both robberies, Ashton used threatening behaviour towards the staff and customers of the shop.
Ashton was also seen driving a stolen car four days later, within which police found an air pistol.
On 5 May 2022, Ashton was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 4 years 9 months’ imprisonment for two counts of robbery, one count of handling stolen goods and one count of possessing a firearm.
Following the sentencing, the then Solicitor General, Alex Chalk QC MP, referred Ashton’s sentence to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme as he felt that the original sentence was too low.
On 26 July 2022 the Court found Ashton’s original sentence to be unduly lenient and increased his sentence to 8 years 8 months’ imprisonment.
Speaking after the hearing, the now Solicitor General Edward Timpson CBE QC MP said:
Ashton stole thousands of pounds worth of goods and cash while threatening members of the general public. I welcome the decision to increase his sentence, to better reflect the serious nature of these offences.
