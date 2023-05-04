Think Tanks
|Printable version
“Shell’s profits soar while households suffer” says IPPR
The UK’s leading progressive thinktank, IPPR, has responded to the announcement that Shell has made £7.7 billion ($9.65 billion) in profits in the last quarter (Jan-Mar). Shell have also announced a new round of share buybacks, transferring £3.18 billion ($4 billion) to shareholders, following on from £13.8 billion ($17.35 billion) of buybacks in 2022.
Joseph Evans, researcher at IPPR, said:
“Shell’s profits soar while households suffer. To add insult to injury, instead of using the profits productively, like investing in the green transition, they’ve decided to hand this excess cash straight to their shareholders through a £3.18bn buyback programme, adding to the £13.8bn they paid out last year.
“It is time the government finally start taxing excessive payments to shareholders. A share buyback tax could bring in crucial billions to the UK treasury every year.”
A recent report published by IPPR and Common Wealth argued that share buybacks are a direct cash transfer away from households struggling to pay bills, via energy company profits, to already-wealthy shareholders. The report, Buy Back Better, contained the following analysis:
- Share buybacks channel profits from companies to shareholders by increasing the value of shareholders’ stock.
- FTSE 100 companies announced £55 billion share buybacks in 2022.
- President Biden has recently introduced a tax on share buybacks to help alleviate the cost-of-living crisis in America.
- Replicating Biden’s proposed 4 pre cent tax on share buybacks could raise nearly £2 billion a year for the UK treasury.
- Share buy backs were actually illegal as a form of market manipulation until 1981.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
BP "driving up prices and profits” says IPPR03/05/2023 16:10:00
The UK’s leading progressive thinktank, IPPR, has responded to the announcement that BP has made £4 billion ($5 billion) in profits in the last quarter (Jan-Mar). BP have also announced a new round of share buybacks, transferring £1.4 billion ($1.75 billion) to shareholders, following on from £8.2 billion ($10.3 billion) of buybacks in 2022.
IEA - New rules risk pushing gamblers to unregulated websites27/04/2023 15:20:00
Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the Government’s gambling white paper
Demos - Is cutting Inheritance Tax really a priority?27/04/2023 14:20:00
Earlier this year, Demos launched a new project on the UK’s ‘New Age of Inheritance’. We’ve found that the real value of inheritances transferred annually in the UK has doubled roughly every 20 years since 1979 to over £100bn a year.
IPPR - Revealed: The hidden personal cost of UK long-term sickness that cries out for a new national health mission27/04/2023 13:10:00
The UK’s poor record on health is taking a huge toll on people’s personal finances and job prospects, a landmark report of the IPPR Commission on Health and Prosperity exposes today.
"Hunger on this scale isn’t normally associated with a society in peacetime": JRF responds to latest food bank figures from the Trussell Trust27/04/2023 10:05:00
Katie Schmuecker, Principal Policy Advisor at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation responded to new figures from the Trussell Trust that show their food banks gave out almost 3 million food parcels in the last year
IFG - Treasury's Covid approach contributed to "tug of war" in government26/04/2023 16:20:00
The Treasury’s secretive approach to working with other departments hindered aspects of the government's Covid pandemic response for much of 2020.
IEA - Digital Markets Unit risks stifling investment and innovation26/04/2023 15:20:00
The IEA’s Director of Public Policy and Communications Matthew Lesh commented on the introduction of The Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers (DMCC) Bill
IEA - Chancellor has headroom for tax cuts, public finance data suggests26/04/2023 14:20:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs Commented on yesterday’s ONS public sector finances figures