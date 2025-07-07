Welcome to Trade Campaign Week 2025

Under the theme Shifting Currents: Tech, Trade, and Security we are pleased to launch this year’s International Trade Week, running from Monday 7 July to Friday 11 July.

techUK’s Trade Campaign Week 2025 brings together industry voices, policymakers and thought leaders to explore how technology is reshaping the global trade landscape. Throughout the week, we’ll highlight key issues at the intersection of trade, security and innovation, from navigating geopolitical uncertainty to unlocking the potential of emerging tech.

Through dedicated content, we’ll showcase how the UK tech sector is building resilience, supporting economic security and seizing new global opportunities.

Stay tuned across the week for insightful blogs, case studies and videos, and join us in shaping the conversation around the future of international trade.

Click here for the full press release