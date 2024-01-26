Environment Agency
|Printable version
Shifting Shoreham shingle to Lancing for better flood protection
Recent storms caused erosion on the beach in Lancing. Up to 12,000 cubic metres of shingle will be brought in to maintain defence to homes and businesses.
Important shingle replenishment work started on the beach between Shoreham and Lancing on Monday 2 January 2024. This work will help give better protection to local communities from coastal flooding this winter.
Recent storms eroded away some of the shingle beach in Lancing which provides a soft engineered flood defence.
Nick Gray, flood and coastal-risk manager at the Environment Agency in Sussex, said:
We are taking shingle from Shoreham Fort and moving it along the beach to the eroded area at Lancing Beach Green.
As we enter the winter months, it is essential that the shingle beach is maintained to ensure it continues to provide protection to homes and businesses in Shoreham and Lancing.
Sea levels are projected to rise by over one metre in the south of England this century, and with more frequent powerful storms also predicted, the risk of increased coastal erosion and flooding is likely.
The shingle recycling will help to maintain the flood defences offered by the beach, and to provide the standard of protection required by the coastal defence scheme completed by the Environment Agency in partnership with Worthing Borough Council in 2005.
The Environment Agency will move 12,000 cubic metres of shingle from Shoreham to Lancing. This is the equivalent of moving almost 5 Olympic size swimming pools.
The shingle is loaded into dump trucks by an excavator that then transport the material along the beach frontage to where it is needed. Bulldozers then position the material into the beach profile.
The beach will remain open, but the Environment Agency is advising the public to be cautious and keep a safe distance from working machinery.
Residents living in a flood-risk area are urged to check their flood risk, sign-up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation at https://www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk, call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgencySE on X, formerly Twitter, for the latest flood updates.
Background
- A video clip of the work is available.
- The beach is carefully monitored, and regular surveys are done, to provide information on shingle volumes and locations.
- The work started on Monday 2 January and will continue until approximately 9 February.
- The work schedule is weather dependant and therefore subject to change.
- The 2005 coastal defence scheme built the rock groynes along Lancing beach to Widewater. The scheme was designed to slow the natural movement of shingle along the beach. It better protects more than 1,400 residential properties and businesses from up to one-in-100 year storms.
- The Environment Agency is working with Friends of Shoreham Beach Group, Adur and Worthing District Council, Shoreham Port Authority and Sussex Wildlife Trust to ensure there is minimum impact on the local nature reserve.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/shifting-shoreham-shingle-to-lancing-for-better-flood-protection
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Illegal anglers in Evesham and Gloucester land penalties of £90923/01/2024 15:20:00
Two men from Evesham, Worcestershire and a man from Gloucester have been found guilty of fishing without a licence in cases brought by the Environment Agency.
Kent criminal given 18-month custodial sentence19/01/2024 13:10:00
James Mete's family found were guilty of running illegal waste site in 2019. Mete sentenced after police catch up with him after he absconded whilst on bail.
Thirteen anglers land penalties of £4,286 for fishing illegally19/01/2024 10:25:00
13 anglers from Birmingham, Walsall and Droitwich have been found guilty of fishing without a licence in cases brought by the Environment Agency.
Essex man jailed for operating illegal waste site18/01/2024 10:10:00
A 61-year-old man who repeatedly ignored Environment Agency warnings about depositing, storing and treating waste illegally has been jailed.
Eleven men fined for illegal fishing across South and South West18/01/2024 09:10:00
Anglers caught without licences in Hampshire and Somerset
Hoads Wood 'illegal' waste site closed down by Environment Agency17/01/2024 14:10:00
The Environment Agency has blocked access to the site in Ashford, Kent, to prevent further 'illegal' tipping.
Second consultation open for Wisbech incinerator permit16/01/2024 13:25:00
Environmental Permit public consultation now open until 22 February for Wisbech Incinerator in Cambridgeshire.
Campaign launched to raise flood awareness in Weston-super-Mare16/01/2024 10:25:00
The Environment Agency has launched a campaign in Weston-super-Mare to raise awareness of flooding and inform residents of simple steps they can take to prepare.