Shingle to be sprayed onto Pevensey Bay for annual top-up

Shingle will be sprayed from a specialist vessel onto the shoreline at high tides over several weeks.

Residents and visitors to Pevensey Bay will witness a spectacular sight this September as the Sospan Dau dredging vessel returns to deliver £1 million worth of essential coastal flood defence work.

The Sospan Dau returns to Pevensey Bay on Sunday 7 September to begin its annual exercise of replenishing Pevensey Bay’s shingle defences over the course of several high tides.

The specialist ship will transport approximately 30,000 tonnes of shingle, dredged offshore near Littlehampton, and create a rainbow-like arc as it is sprayed onto the shoreline near Sovereign Harbour.

This work is timed to coincide with high tides over several weeks and plays a critical role in protecting more than 3,000 homes and businesses across Sovereign Harbour, Pevensey Bay, and Normans Bay. Once deposited, the shingle will be naturally redistributed along the coast through the process of longshore drift.

The shingle beach at Pevensey Bay is a vital flood defence, absorbing wave energy and reducing the impact of storm surges. Its importance is heightened during the winter months, when high tides and storms combine to create hazardous conditions. Natural coastal processes continually move shingle along the shoreline, making regular replenishment essential to maintain effective protection.

Paul Levitt, Environment Agency beach manager at Pevensey Bay, said:

This annual shingle replenishment is essential for maintaining the flood defences that protect our coastal communities. By carrying out this work in September, we’re ensuring the beach is in the best possible condition to withstand winter storms and high tides.

Nick Gray, flood and coastal risk manager for the Environment Agency in Sussex, said:

Sea levels are projected to rise by more than one metre in southern England over this century, and with more frequent powerful storms also predicted, the risk of increased coastal erosion and flooding is likely. Early preparation is key to keeping communities safe.

The work forms part of the broader Pevensey Bay to Eastbourne Coastal Management Scheme, one of the largest coastal flood risk projects in the country.

Residents living in flood-risk areas are urged to check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation and call Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

Background

While this spectacle is a highlight for many, safety is paramount—please observe from a safe distance during shingle dispersal. The timings of this activity can be affected by the weather, if there are any significant updates we will continue to keep the local community informed.

To stay informed about beach management activities in Pevensey, you can sign up for email updates via the scheme’s website.

The Environment Agency is always preparing for flooding—and you can too. Check your flood risk and learn how to prepare: Check your flood risk.

The Environment Agency and its partners are delivering the Pevensey Bay to Eastbourne Coastal Management Scheme, which aims to safeguard up to 18,000 properties from coastal flooding and erosion over the next 100 years.

The short-term phase, launched in June, focuses on managing the 8.5km Pevensey Bay frontage, providing vital protection to over 3,000 homes and businesses. Contractor VolkerStevin is leading beach operations, including the movement of thousands of tonnes of shingle along the Sussex coast. These activities are overseen by newly appointed beach managers, Paul Levitt and Amber Carr.

Built in 1978, the Sospan Dau is a trailing suction dredger ideal for shallow waters like Pevensey. It will extract sediment from Owers Bank—about 6 miles south of Littlehampton—and deliver up to 820sq m of shingle each high tide directly to the beach east of Sovereign Harbour (about the same as 5-and-a-half double decker buses). The full delivery is expected to take two to three weeks, depending on sea conditions.

There’s still time to share your views to help shape the long-term coastal management plan, by completing this short survey: Valuing the coast between Pevensey and Eastbourne: now and in the future.

Your feedback, along with insights from Eastbourne Borough Council’s Seafront Strategy Survey, will help inform a 100-year plan starting from 2037, ensuring our coastline remains resilient, sustainable, and valued for generations to come.