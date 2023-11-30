Shocking statistics show urgent need for action on rental reform.

New government statistics released today (30th November 2023) show that homelessness is increasing faster than expected.

The statutory homelessness statistics for April-June show:-

38,810 households were initially assessed as homeless and therefore owed a relief duty, up 6.9% from the same quarter last year.

6,640 households threatened with homelessness due to service of a Section 21 notice to end an Assured Shorthold Tenancy – an increase of 10.3% from the same quarter last year.

14,470 households were accepted as owed a main homelessness duty, up 19.0% from April to June 2022

105,750 households were in temporary accommodation, which is an increase of 10.5% from 30th June 2022

Rick Henderson, CEO at Homeless Link, said:

“This statistics are shocking. The cost of providing temporary accommodation is crippling local authorities across the country, to the extent that some are filing for bankruptcy and others are on the verge of going under. At the same time, the people living in temporary accommodation, including over one hundred thousand children, too often experience very poor conditions such as overcrowding and severe mould and damp.

“Cleary this situation cannot continue. In the long-term, whoever forms the next Government must build the 90,000 social homes per year we need, so people have affordable, secure homes to live in. In the short-term, evictions from private tenancies continue to be a major cause of homelessness, despite the commitment to ban ‘no fault’ s21 evictions in 2019. 6640 Households have been affected in this three months alone which would not have happened if the legislation had been progressed faster. The Government must make sure the Renters Reform Bill, that is currently making its way through Parliament, bans S21 for good.”