Homeless Link
|Printable version
Shocking statistics show urgent need for action on rental reform.
New government statistics released today (30th November 2023) show that homelessness is increasing faster than expected.
The statutory homelessness statistics for April-June show:-
- 38,810 households were initially assessed as homeless and therefore owed a relief duty, up 6.9% from the same quarter last year.
- 6,640 households threatened with homelessness due to service of a Section 21 notice to end an Assured Shorthold Tenancy – an increase of 10.3% from the same quarter last year.
- 14,470 households were accepted as owed a main homelessness duty, up 19.0% from April to June 2022
- 105,750 households were in temporary accommodation, which is an increase of 10.5% from 30th June 2022
Rick Henderson, CEO at Homeless Link, said:
“This statistics are shocking. The cost of providing temporary accommodation is crippling local authorities across the country, to the extent that some are filing for bankruptcy and others are on the verge of going under. At the same time, the people living in temporary accommodation, including over one hundred thousand children, too often experience very poor conditions such as overcrowding and severe mould and damp.
“Cleary this situation cannot continue. In the long-term, whoever forms the next Government must build the 90,000 social homes per year we need, so people have affordable, secure homes to live in. In the short-term, evictions from private tenancies continue to be a major cause of homelessness, despite the commitment to ban ‘no fault’ s21 evictions in 2019. 6640 Households have been affected in this three months alone which would not have happened if the legislation had been progressed faster. The Government must make sure the Renters Reform Bill, that is currently making its way through Parliament, bans S21 for good.”
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/shocking-statistics-show-urgent-need-for-action-on-rental-reform/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Warm spaces: providing respite for those that need it in cold weather30/11/2023 11:05:00
Last week, the UKHSA published an evidence review and toolkit that can help local organisations plan and deliver warm spaces.
New member: Reset-21 CIC30/11/2023 09:25:00
We're delighted to welcome Reset-21 CIC as a new member of Homeless Link!
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a reprimand to Charnwood Borough Council after it disclosed the new address of a domestic abuse victim to her ex-partner.29/11/2023 16:25:00
Last week, the UKHSA published an evidence review and toolkit that can help local organisations plan and deliver warm spaces.
Launching the Homelessness Practice Incubator Project28/11/2023 11:10:00
Homeless Link's new project manager, Sergiu Sidei introduces an exciting initiative that could drive innovation across the sector.
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women27/11/2023 09:25:00
Every year, a “16 days of activism” campaign against gender-based violence begins on 25th November and ends on International Human Rights Day: 10th December.
Leicestershire County Council votes to de-commission homelessness contract24/11/2023 15:10:00
On 24/11/2023, Leicestershire County Council (LCC) cabinet voted to approve a proposal to de-commission the homelessness support contract from April 2024.
Homeless Link welcomes Government decision to uplift LHA23/11/2023 15:10:00
On 22/11/2023, in the Autumn Statement, following tireless campaigining from the homelessness sector, the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt finally announced that the Government was uplifting the Local Housing Allowance rate to the 30th percentile. Previously, the Government had frozen the LHA rate since April 2020.
“Safeguarding is everyone’s business”: launch of new Expert Citizens toolkit22/11/2023 15:05:00
Bruno Ornelas and Andy Meakin introduce an initiative developed from a collaborative effort involving academic researchers, legal experts, and both statutory and non-statutory practitioners: The Safeguarding Toolkit for Multiple Exclusion Homelessness.
Housing First needs greater cross-sector working to fulfil potential17/11/2023 16:20:00
Experts at the national Housing First Conference agreed that the approach goes far beyond simply addressing rough sleeping. They called for Housing First to be rolled out nationwide with a cross-departmental approach, sustainable funding and the backing of multiple sectors.