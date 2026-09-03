Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade
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“Short-changing staff isn't a shortcut to success” - Nearly 660 employers announced as failing to pay the minimum wage
Around £4 million has been repaid to 27,000 workers.
- Latest list of employers who have underpaid workers revealed as Government hands enforcement powers to new dedicated body.
- Around 660 employers named for failing to pay staff the National Minimum Wage, with £4 million returned directly to workers.
- Thousands of workers given more room to breathe as robust enforcement action ensures they receive the pay they are legally owed.
Hundreds of employers have been named today for failing to pay their staff the minimum wage, as the Government continues its drive to give working people more room to breathe and deliver inclusive growth in every postcode.
Around £4 million has been returned to over 27,000 workers who had been denied the pay they were legally owed, with penalties totalling £7 million issued to the employers responsible.
Today’s naming round is the latest step in the Government’s commitment to publish naming lists more regularly so that bosses are swiftly held to account and make improvements as soon as possible. Since first launching in 2011, more than £100 million in penalties have been issued to over 5,200 employers, leading to over £66 million being repaid to 650,000 workers.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/short-changing-staff-isnt-a-shortcut-to-success-nearly-660-employers-announced-as-failing-to-pay-the-minimum-wage
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