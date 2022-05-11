Shortlist announced for North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards 2022

38 people and organisations behind innovative research initiatives across the North West Coast have been shortlisted in the North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards 2022.

Returning after an absence of two years, the prestigious awards mark a variety of work being undertaken in health and care across the region as well as demonstrating the impact clinical research, applied research and innovation has on patient and social care.

Judges were impressed by all 180 nominations received – a record number - and had a tough job to decide which should go through to the finals which will be held at Edge Hill University on 23 June.

The awards are hosted by the Innovation Agency, NIHR Clinical Research Network North West Coast (CRN NWC), and Applied Research Collaboration North West Coast (ARC NWC).

BBC North West Tonight presenter Roger Johnson will host the ceremony in front of an audience of almost 250 people with the event also to be streamed.

This year nominations were welcomed in 12 categories including one recognising work carried out during the pandemic. For the first time additional awards supported by the region’s two Integrated Care Systems will also be presented recognising the close ties between health and care colleagues across the North West Coast.

For more information about the awards visit http://www.nwcawards.co.uk/

The shortlisted initiatives by award category are:

Research Student of the Year

Wern Yew Ding, University of Liverpool

James Watson, University of Liverpool

Sarah Stanley, Liverpool John Moores University

Ruth Young Award for Research Implementation

Westminster Centre for Research in Veterans, University of Chester

Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust

University of Central Lancashire and East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust

Outstanding Contribution to Patient and Public Involvement (PPI)

North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust

Salaso Health Solutions Ltd

Cheshire & Merseyside Specialist Perinatal Service, Cheshire & Merseyside Local Maternity System & Cheshire & Merseyside Maternal Mental Health Service

Research Delivery Team of The Year

Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Lancaster Medical Practice

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust

Royal Liverpool & Broadgreen University Hospitals NHS Trust Clinical Research

Research Collaboration of The Year

Warrington & Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Liverpool Clinical Research Facility

Clinical Research Network North West Coast

Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine plus partners

NIHR Patient Recruitment Centre (PRC)

Primary Care and/or Community Research Site of The Year

Fylde Coast Clinical Research at Layton Medical Centre

St George's Medical Centre

Waterloo Medical Centre

Innovation in Patient Safety

University of Liverpool Drug Interactions Group

Primary Care Knowsley, Liverpool Heart & Chest Hospital, Innovation Agency

Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust Innovation

Innovation in Workforce Deployment

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and Patchwork Health

Innovation Agency and partners

Culture for Innovation

Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust

The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust

Marie Curie Hospice Liverpool

Covid 19 Research and Innovation

Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine plus partners

University of Liverpool Institute of Population Health and Liverpool City Region Civic Data Cooperative

Dr Clarissa Giebel, University of Liverpool

Tackling Health Inequalities

Edge Hill University, Tate Liverpool and Everton in the Community

Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust

FCMS (NW) Ltd

Sustainability