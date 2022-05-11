Innovation Agency
|Printable version
Shortlist announced for North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards 2022
38 people and organisations behind innovative research initiatives across the North West Coast have been shortlisted in the North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards 2022.
Returning after an absence of two years, the prestigious awards mark a variety of work being undertaken in health and care across the region as well as demonstrating the impact clinical research, applied research and innovation has on patient and social care.
Judges were impressed by all 180 nominations received – a record number - and had a tough job to decide which should go through to the finals which will be held at Edge Hill University on 23 June.
The awards are hosted by the Innovation Agency, NIHR Clinical Research Network North West Coast (CRN NWC), and Applied Research Collaboration North West Coast (ARC NWC).
BBC North West Tonight presenter Roger Johnson will host the ceremony in front of an audience of almost 250 people with the event also to be streamed.
This year nominations were welcomed in 12 categories including one recognising work carried out during the pandemic. For the first time additional awards supported by the region’s two Integrated Care Systems will also be presented recognising the close ties between health and care colleagues across the North West Coast.
For more information about the awards visit http://www.nwcawards.co.uk/
The shortlisted initiatives by award category are:
Research Student of the Year
- Wern Yew Ding, University of Liverpool
- James Watson, University of Liverpool
- Sarah Stanley, Liverpool John Moores University
Ruth Young Award for Research Implementation
- Westminster Centre for Research in Veterans, University of Chester
- Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust
- University of Central Lancashire and East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust
Outstanding Contribution to Patient and Public Involvement (PPI)
- North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust
- Salaso Health Solutions Ltd
- Cheshire & Merseyside Specialist Perinatal Service, Cheshire & Merseyside Local Maternity System & Cheshire & Merseyside Maternal Mental Health Service
Research Delivery Team of The Year
- Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- Lancaster Medical Practice
- University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust
- Royal Liverpool & Broadgreen University Hospitals NHS Trust Clinical Research
Research Collaboration of The Year
- Warrington & Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- Liverpool Clinical Research Facility
- Clinical Research Network North West Coast
- Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine plus partners
- NIHR Patient Recruitment Centre (PRC)
Primary Care and/or Community Research Site of The Year
- Fylde Coast Clinical Research at Layton Medical Centre
- St George's Medical Centre
- Waterloo Medical Centre
Innovation in Patient Safety
- University of Liverpool Drug Interactions Group
- Primary Care Knowsley, Liverpool Heart & Chest Hospital, Innovation Agency
- Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust Innovation
Innovation in Workforce Deployment
- Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and Patchwork Health
- Innovation Agency and partners
Culture for Innovation
- Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust
- The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust
- Marie Curie Hospice Liverpool
Covid 19 Research and Innovation
- Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine plus partners
- University of Liverpool Institute of Population Health and Liverpool City Region Civic Data Cooperative
- Dr Clarissa Giebel, University of Liverpool
Tackling Health Inequalities
- Edge Hill University, Tate Liverpool and Everton in the Community
- Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust
- FCMS (NW) Ltd
Sustainability
- Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and the Centre for Sustainable Healthcare
- University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust
- Primary Care Knowsley, Liverpool Heart & Chest Hospital and Innovation Agency
Original article link: https://www.innovationagencynwc.nhs.uk/news/Shortlist-announced-for-North-West-Coast-Research-and-Innovation-Awards-2022
|
Latest News from
Innovation Agency
‘Sponge on a string’ cancer innovation for North West Coast10/05/2022 12:25:00
An innovative ‘sponge on a string’ diagnostic test is set to improve cancer care and ease the pressure on health services in the North West Coast.
Support for healthcare innovators05/05/2022 09:15:00
A support progamme is to be launched to help innovative small companies forge links with the health and social care sector.
New awards celebrate health and care innovation!29/04/2022 16:20:00
New national awards to celebrate innovation in health and care were yesterday launched by the AHSN Network and NHS Confederation.
Pioneering students receive completion certificates17/03/2022 12:25:00
The first cohort of graduates to complete a ground-breaking programme aimed at tackling a shortage of psychological professionals in the NHS received their certificates at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).
Digital tool delivers mental health boost16/03/2022 09:10:00
A digital dashboard has helped an NHS trust deliver improved mental health care and make around £1.7m worth of efficiency gains.
Designing the future of leadership for the Cheshire and Merseyside ICS11/03/2022 09:10:00
On Tuesday, 1 March, the Innovation Agency’s Coaching Academy had the honour of welcoming a group of more than 30 diverse health and care professionals from across Cheshire and Merseyside to begin a collaborative journey to create a “clinical and care leadership framework”.
BBC Presenter to host North West Coast Awards 202203/03/2022 12:25:00
BBC North West Tonight and Breakfast presenter Roger Johnson will host the North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards 2022 which make a welcome return to the region after an absence of two years.