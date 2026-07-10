Shortlist for UK Town of Culture revealed

Fifteen towns shortlisted for the first UK Town of Culture competition.

Shortlisted towns set to receive £60,000 to work on their full bids with the winner announced early next year

Shortlist selected from almost 400 applications

Fifteen towns have been shortlisted to become the UK’s first Town of Culture, after nearly 400 places from across the country entered the landmark competition.

This comes as the government confirmed that it has received an incredible 398 bids from over 400 hopeful towns as part of the competition, demonstrating that culture belongs everywhere and shining a light on the many towns across the UK that are vital to our national story.

Fifteen towns will now compete for the inaugural UK Town of Culture 2028 title. The shortlisted towns are:

Small towns: Ilfracombe, Isle of Bute, Lerwick, Sandown, Strabane, and Stockton Town Centre Ward

Medium towns: Corby, Great Yarmouth, Leith, Pontypridd, and Port Talbot

Large towns: Basildon, Birkenhead, Grimsby and Rotherham

Shortlisted towns will now receive £60,000 each to develop their full bids, which will be assessed by the independent judging panel. One finalist will then be selected from each category with the overall winner being announced early next year.

The UK Town of Culture competition is part of the government’s ambition to restore pride in local areas in every part of Britain and deliver a decade of national renewal, following the announcement of the Pride in Place Programme last year. Throughout this year, this competition – together with the UK City of Culture 2029 competition – will continue to shine a light on local visions and voices from across the UK to help encourage increased local investment, create a lasting sense of pride, and open doors to the arts and culture for everyone.

Click here for the full press release