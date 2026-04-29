Short-Term Lets Licensing Statistics, to 31 December 2025

An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.

This publication reports on the number of short-term lets in operation in Scotland as well as other data relating to short-term lets. Short-term lets include holiday-homes, bed and breakfasts, and other small holiday properties. Local authority licensing schemes opened to receive applications from 1 October 2022.

There were 32,317 short-term let licences (or exemptions) in operation across Scotland as of 31 December 2025. Comparisons over time are not advised as the statistical series is not yet mature enough.

The local authority with the highest rate of short-term lets in their area was in Na h-Eileanan Siar (707 short-term lets per 10,000 dwellings) and the lowest rate in East Renfrewshire (10 short-term lets per 10,000 dwellings).

78% of active licences relate to premises that are not of primary residence. The remaining 22% related to operators letting out their home (either completely or sharing it).

Since the short-term let licensing scheme was introduced in Scotland there have been at least 42,355 applications for a short-term licence received by local authorities as of end December 2025. This number includes operators renewing their licenses and applications that have subsequently been withdrawn or determined not valid as well as applications still awaiting a decision.

Background

The full publication is available at Short-Term Lets Licensing Statistics, Scotland, to 31 December 2025.

This statistical publication reports on the operation of the short term lets licensing scheme under the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982 (Licensing of Short-term Lets) Order 2022.

Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.