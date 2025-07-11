Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Short-termism and fragmentation jeopardising target to halve VAWG – Home Affairs Committee warns
Short-term funding settlements and a fragmented approach to commissioning services is putting the Government’s target to halve violence against women and girls (VAWG) at risk – a report by the Home Affairs Committee has warned.
Inconsistent approaches to how VAWG is defined and data recorded has led to fragmented decision making across central and local government. Short term, bid-based procurement is further acting as a barrier to smaller providers who can be best placed to provide specialised services.
The Government has committed to halving violence against women and girls within a decade. This will only be achieved if there is a greater focus on prevention, the report finds.
Universities and the third sector should be commissioned to build the evidence base to underpin effective prevention strategies and programmes. This work should be supported by long-term, ringfenced funding.
Delivering comprehensive VAWG services will require significant improvement in cross-government coordination. This includes standardising the definitions of VAWG, aligning data collection, and mapping funding distribution.
Cross-departmental boards have been established, but questions remain over their impact, as well as the Home Office’s “capacity or imagination” to deliver the vital reform required to meet the target to halve VAWG in a decade.
Current approaches to determining value for money skew funding decisions in favour of larger providers. Greater emphasis should be placed on the impact of services on people’s lives, rather than simply numbers, the committee finds.
Long-term funding settlements are needed to support long-term planning, staff retention and service delivery. The Committee calls for funding cycles to be increased to three-five years.
VAWG funding structures need to recognise the vital role that smaller providers can play in meeting the complex needs of victims and survivors. ‘By and for’ services – designed and delivered by and for marginalised communities – face particular barriers to funding.
The committee calls for ring-fenced funding and simplified application processes to ensure these much needed services are supported.
Chair comment
Chair of the Home Affairs Committee, Dame Karen Bradley said:
“Tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG), and supporting victims, requires a range of services that meet complex, sensitive and diverse needs. Yet the processes for commissioning those services are hard to navigate and time consuming.
“Big providers are best placed to deal with the bureaucracy and short-termism of the current system. But it’s often the smaller providers who are best placed to provide the specific type of support that stops people falling through the gaps.
“We’re calling for a new approach that recognises the unique contribution that smaller providers can make. We also want to see a more strategic approach that understands where all the different funding pots are working and where gaps remain.
“Ultimately VAWG services are there to deal with the consequences of behaviours that cannot be tolerated. If the Government is to truly address violence against women and girls it will need to deal with the root causes – this means investing in prevention and funding research into what works.”
