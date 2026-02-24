RUSI
|Printable version
Should Europe Start Talking to Russia?
How to negotiate with Putin, and what to discuss?
Should European countries resume dialogue with Putin? Some European leaders support the idea; others are opposed. The reasons for this split are fundamental, and reflect underlying questions about Europe’s security. As Putin’s war drags on into its fifth year, this article sets out key considerations for European governments deliberating their interests.
It is often said that all wars end in a negotiation. That is not quite true. Some wars end with the capitulation of one side and victory for the other – this is what Putin wants from his war against Ukraine and his negotiations with Trump. Some wars do not end cleanly but drag on for years. This is what we are likely to get: maybe some kind of ceasefire but one that leads (intentionally on Putin’s part) to a situation of neither war nor peace.
There is no negotiable final settlement to the conflict while Putin is in power since its underlying cause is Putin’s view of Russia, which is not going to change and is incompatible with the security of Russia’s European neighbours. Even so, a negotiated ceasefire may be an acceptable outcome for Ukraine, if one can be agreed on terms that do not fatally compromise Ukraine’s statehood or ability to defend itself against Russia. What happens after a ceasefire is every bit as important as what happens before. A ceasefire with Putin, unless it amounts to Ukraine’s capitulation, will not mean the permanent ceasing of fire and will not mean the end of the conflict. For this reason, it is crucial that the circumstances of a ceasefire strengthen rather than weaken Ukraine’s – or its allies’ – ability to deter future Russian aggression. There is, by definition, zero prospect of Putin agreeing to measures whose purpose is to deter Putin.
Why are Putin and Trump negotiating with each other over Europe’s security, without the Europeans or the UK in the room? It is not because Putin intends to compromise on his goals: the elimination of Ukraine; the reshaping of the post-Cold War European security architecture according to Putin’s wishes; and the realisation of Putin’s Russia as a Great Power equal to the United States and China.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/should-europe-start-talking-russia
Latest News from
RUSI
Russia’s Aggression in Ukraine Will Persist Through 202624/02/2026 09:25:00
Showing Russia that Ukraine can sustain its resistance while expanding the costs on the Kremlin is the only path towards a settlement on durable terms.
The Shadow Crypto Economy Feeding Russia’s War Machine23/02/2026 14:25:00
Crypto is embedded in Russia’s procurement model, allowing it an access to Common High Priority Items that international sanctions were intended to deny. Huge disruption is necessary to apply pressure to Russia's supply chains for critical military components.
Control, Alt, Influence: the Potential for US Cyber Operations in Iran20/02/2026 14:25:00
Speculation is mounting over how the US will act if diplomacy fails and a deal with Iran to remove the country’s nuclear capability collapses. As options are debated, ‘cyber’ remains ever elusive.
Barometer Check: Transatlantic Security and the Munich Security Conference19/02/2026 14:25:00
The Munich Security Conference showed that Europe can chart a path for a new transatlantic relationship through taking responsibility for its own defence, building democratic resilience and supporting Ukraine.
RUSI at the Munich Security Conference 202617/02/2026 16:25:00
Last week, RUSI Director-General Rachel Ellehuus joined global leaders at the 2026 Munich Security Conference, engaging in high-level discussions on transatlantic security and defence.
Making Europe ‘Great’ Again: US Hostility and the New World Order17/02/2026 14:25:00
Europe is being recast, sharper and stronger, reflecting the world order at work in the forge.
How Russia Turns Gamers into Fighters16/02/2026 14:25:00
The Kremlin’s weaponization of video games for recruitment and influence is no longer a theoretical risk.
Police.AI - New Tech Tools for UK Law Enforcement13/02/2026 16:25:00
With the National Centre for AI in Policing – dubbed Police.AI – UK policing is stepping up its pursuit of cutting-edge tools, but cost-effective, impactful delivery requires more than a new name.