NCFE
|Printable version
Show your support for anti-racism: How wearing red this October can change hearts, minds and lives
It was back in 1996 when Shaka Hislop – Newcastle United’s then goalkeeper – was at a petrol station with his wife and young daughter in the centre of the city of Newcastle upon Tyne.
Upon seeing a black man, a group of young people, began to hurl racist abuse at Shaka causing understandable fear and discomfort to the young family. However, upon realising who Shaka was, the mood of the young people turned to one of awe and admiration, leading them to approach him and request autographs.
Shaka recalls: “It’s an incident that set me back quite a lot. On the one hand, I’m thinking about my wife and daughter in the car and protecting them, and on the other I felt desperately disrespected as a black man. And then, it hits me – the power of the individual and, more so, the power [held by] footballers.”
It was at this point that Shaka realised that his ‘celebrity’ status as a footballer had an influence that he had hitherto been unaware of. Coupling the power of football and his position as a role model, Shaka recognised that education could be a powerful strategy for tackling racism in society.
Soon after, Show Racism the Red Card was born – which is today, the UK’s leading anti-racism education charity.
From humble beginnings to changing the curriculum
At the charity’s first-ever scheduled event at Gosforth High School in Newcastle upon Tyne, Shaka and his teammate John Beresford spoke to the small, acutely attentive group of students about their experiences in football and in society in general.
Today, our organisation reaches more than 60,000 young people and 14,000 adults every year. In fact, as of March 2023, we just celebrated an astounding landmark in our history – 1,000,000 people have now passed through our invaluable anti-racism learning experience.
The work we do includes visiting thousands of schools and workplaces annually, as well as running multi-school campaign events at football clubs across England, Scotland and Wales. As well as face-to-face and online anti-racism training, we provide a wealth of free-to-access educational materials, lesson plans and assembly guides.
One of our most recent initiatives, to provide free online anti-racism resources (The Education Hub) to every school in the UK, went live to great acclaim earlier this year. Currently, The Education Hub has 9,400 registered users and over 17,000 accessed lessons in countries as far-flung as India, Australia and the United States.
Our amazing team has also succeeded in establishing anti-racism on the Welsh education curriculum. This is an incredible result for the team and a stunning benefit for the young people of Wales – a curriculum that teaches and encourages inclusivity, compassion and the embracement of diversity from the very earliest years of education.
Now, we’re lobbying consistently to have this applied to the National curriculum. We need to make this happen.
Wear red and make a statement
So, how can you get involved? Wear Red Day is the UK’s greatest celebration of anti-racism and the anti-racism movement and is taking place on Friday 20 October 2023. It is singular in its purpose as a national fundraising and awareness day for what is an international social movement.
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/wear-red-day/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
@NCFE
Latest News from
NCFE
Janet King: Reflecting on two years of T Levels02/10/2023 16:15:00
With the first two cohorts of students now having completed the T Level in Education and Early Years, it’s a good time to take a step back and assess the qualification’s impact on the sector.
NCFE at 175: Revolution, progress, and the society of tomorrow27/09/2023 09:10:00
When what is now NCFE was founded in 1848, change and revolution was sweeping through Europe and beyond. From Brazil to France and Hungary, people rose up against rulers and deposed regimes.
Pilot using VR in assessment finds positive impact on student performance26/09/2023 14:15:00
A study by The Sheffield College found that using Virtual Reality (VR) in assessments had a positive impact on student performance and in retaining information.
Why gender stereotypes harm everyone on their lifelong learning journeys25/09/2023 16:15:00
Gender stereotypes harm everyone. They place us all into binary boxes, impacting the way we develop, learn and view ourselves. Before a child is even born, their biological sex has determined how society will define them, through a gender binary.
Learner with former alcohol problem helps create new addiction recovery qualification13/09/2023 09:15:00
A brand-new addiction recovery qualification has launched after being co-created by someone with a previous alcohol dependency.
Unique exam practice tool aiming to increase first-time pass rates in Functional Skills12/09/2023 11:15:00
A digital practice paper that helps learners to better prepare for their Functional Skills exam is being further developed thanks to a unique educational fund.
5 child-friendly books to help build foundations for a sustainable world11/09/2023 16:15:00
Back in 2021, my colleagues and I collaborated to develop a resource which introduces young children to sustainability through engaging and interactive experiences.
Learner stories: "Thank you, NCFE, for igniting my love of coaching"01/09/2023 14:15:00
Susannah Chambers, who currently works as an Agile Coach Lead at a major international fintech organisation, has progressed through her career by building on the foundations laid by studying two NCFE qualifications in coaching.
Learner stories: “I'd like to be an air traffic controller – that's my main goal”31/08/2023 11:15:00
Megan Dutton, a 17-year-old learner at Craven College, is about to begin studying a Level 3 Travel and Tourism with Aviation qualification. Here, we caught up with Megan to discover how studying is helping to prepare her to achieve her career aspiration of being an air traffic controller.