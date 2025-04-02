Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
|Printable version
Showcase for local suppliers interested in fusion energy
Businesses across Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Yorkshire find out more about fusion energy at an event at Gainsborough Golf Club.
More than 120 representatives from small and medium enterprises located close to the home of STEP (Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production) at West Burton gathered recently for a local supplier engagement event, hosted by the team who are bringing fusion energy to the UK.
Howard Wilson, STEP’s Director of Science and Technology introduced the session with a presentation on fusion, STEP, plus supporting site information about West Burton where the prototype fusion energy power plant will be built.
Presenting from the local district councils, Julie Beresford Head of Growth and Economic Prosperity and Sally Grinrod-Smith Director of Planning, Regeneration and Communities demonstrated support for STEP from nearby local authorities and their fluid approach to hosting STEP. They covered the history of the area and identified the socio-economic opportunities that will result from the STEP Programme in the future.
Since the early days of the programme, the STEP team has worked closely in partnership with district and county councils. Both Julie and Sally observed the high levels of engagement on the day and commented on the positive nature of the event and the numerous business enquiries that have followed.
Commercial team members Andrew Atkinson and Ryan Cload represented the supply chain at STEP. Andrew commented:
It’s very important to the local economy that STEP brings opportunities to the area. Our initial priority is to establish what services we have on our doorstep and create the right channels of engagement to enable effective ways of future working with local businesses. This event was a great way to share information about STEP and it was encouraging to see the networking that took place amongst the local business representatives.
Helping to bring the work of STEP to life, a series of local case studies were given, to explore the early relationships already established with STEP. Clive Anderson from Elite Signs of Gainsborough commented on his long-established relationship with the site and what it meant to the business to be able to continue working with the STEP team. He welcomed future requests as the site works continue to grow. Photographer Chris Vaughan’s work was showcased, and he commented that he felt part of the team when commissioned to work for STEP.
The STEP team always create time for questions when spending time in the community to aid understanding of fusion. These covered the technical side of fusion, site transport, water licences, apprentices, skills and the processes behind tenders for work. The website also includes an area with frequently asked questions which are updated regularly.
Following the presentations, a speed-dating session was held with the local businesses to give them a chance to share information about their companies, the nature and size of their business and plans for future growth. The range of industry was vast and covered engineering, skills, security, transport, accommodation, catering, manufacturing, materials and many more.
For those who may have missed this event, future similar events are planned for the local area with all events published and shared with people who have registered their interest on our website: step.ukaea.uk. You can also follow our social channels @STEPtoFusion.
Notes to Editors
STEP is a major technology and infrastructure programme to build the UK’s first prototype fusion power plant and to create a UK-led fusion industry. STEP will demonstrate net energy, fuel self-sufficiency and a route to commercialisation. This will catalyse new ideas and technology that will benefit multiple industries and help secure our future on this planet. STEP is a government-funded industry partnership programme led by UK Industrial Fusion Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of UKAEA Group.
The West Burton site was selected in October 2022 as the home for STEP. The site is currently a demolition zone, with extensive works to decommission the former coal-fired power station, alongside this activity, the STEP Programme is preparing site characterisation information in readiness for construction.
Local Authorities in the area recently reported on the potential local impact of jobs and investment in the area. Headlines from Nottinghamshire County Council’s ‘Newsroom’ available here.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/showcase-for-local-suppliers-interested-in-fusion-energy
Latest News from
Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
NESO to investigate Heathrow power loss24/03/2025 13:10:00
The Energy Secretary has commissioned the independent National Energy System Operator to investigate the power outage that affected Heathrow Airport.
Great British Energy announces £10 million for local government21/03/2025 15:20:00
Communities to benefit from Great British Energy clean energy partnership with local government.
Great British Energy to cut bills for hospitals and schools21/03/2025 13:10:00
Great British Energy's first project will put rooftop solar panels on 200 schools and 200 hospitals - cutting energy bills.
Plans for future of Grangemouth19/03/2025 12:20:00
Feasibility study published today sets out nine options for Grangemouth's long term industrial future
Energy Secretary visits China to launch climate dialogue18/03/2025 16:10:00
Ed Miliband resumes formal energy and climate talks with China.
First meeting of Great British Energy board members17/03/2025 14:20:00
Inaugural meeting of the Great British Energy start-up board takes place in Aberdeen to drive the UK's clean energy future.
UK and China restart meaningful climate change dialogue14/03/2025 15:20:00
Energy Secretary calls for action and cooperation from China to tackle the climate emergency.
Planning revolution to fuel growth and make Britain energy secure12/03/2025 10:12:10
Dozens of clean energy projects will jump to the front of the queue for grid connections, through new measures in the Planning and Infrastructure Bill.