Showcase for local suppliers interested in fusion energy

Businesses across Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Yorkshire find out more about fusion energy at an event at Gainsborough Golf Club.

More than 120 representatives from small and medium enterprises located close to the home of STEP (Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production) at West Burton gathered recently for a local supplier engagement event, hosted by the team who are bringing fusion energy to the UK.

Howard Wilson, STEP’s Director of Science and Technology introduced the session with a presentation on fusion, STEP, plus supporting site information about West Burton where the prototype fusion energy power plant will be built.

Presenting from the local district councils, Julie Beresford Head of Growth and Economic Prosperity and Sally Grinrod-Smith Director of Planning, Regeneration and Communities demonstrated support for STEP from nearby local authorities and their fluid approach to hosting STEP. They covered the history of the area and identified the socio-economic opportunities that will result from the STEP Programme in the future.

Since the early days of the programme, the STEP team has worked closely in partnership with district and county councils. Both Julie and Sally observed the high levels of engagement on the day and commented on the positive nature of the event and the numerous business enquiries that have followed.

Commercial team members Andrew Atkinson and Ryan Cload represented the supply chain at STEP. Andrew commented:

It’s very important to the local economy that STEP brings opportunities to the area. Our initial priority is to establish what services we have on our doorstep and create the right channels of engagement to enable effective ways of future working with local businesses. This event was a great way to share information about STEP and it was encouraging to see the networking that took place amongst the local business representatives.

Helping to bring the work of STEP to life, a series of local case studies were given, to explore the early relationships already established with STEP. Clive Anderson from Elite Signs of Gainsborough commented on his long-established relationship with the site and what it meant to the business to be able to continue working with the STEP team. He welcomed future requests as the site works continue to grow. Photographer Chris Vaughan’s work was showcased, and he commented that he felt part of the team when commissioned to work for STEP.

The STEP team always create time for questions when spending time in the community to aid understanding of fusion. These covered the technical side of fusion, site transport, water licences, apprentices, skills and the processes behind tenders for work. The website also includes an area with frequently asked questions which are updated regularly.

Following the presentations, a speed-dating session was held with the local businesses to give them a chance to share information about their companies, the nature and size of their business and plans for future growth. The range of industry was vast and covered engineering, skills, security, transport, accommodation, catering, manufacturing, materials and many more.

For those who may have missed this event, future similar events are planned for the local area with all events published and shared with people who have registered their interest on our website: step.ukaea.uk. You can also follow our social channels @STEPtoFusion.

STEP is a major technology and infrastructure programme to build the UK’s first prototype fusion power plant and to create a UK-led fusion industry. STEP will demonstrate net energy, fuel self-sufficiency and a route to commercialisation. This will catalyse new ideas and technology that will benefit multiple industries and help secure our future on this planet. STEP is a government-funded industry partnership programme led by UK Industrial Fusion Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of UKAEA Group.

The West Burton site was selected in October 2022 as the home for STEP. The site is currently a demolition zone, with extensive works to decommission the former coal-fired power station, alongside this activity, the STEP Programme is preparing site characterisation information in readiness for construction.

Local Authorities in the area recently reported on the potential local impact of jobs and investment in the area. Headlines from Nottinghamshire County Council’s ‘Newsroom’ available here.