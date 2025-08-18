Showcasing Scotland’s arts festivals

£1.8 million to expand funding reach.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has announced £1.8 million in grant support for arts and cultural festivals to put the spotlight on artistic talent across the country.

The funding is available to non-profit arts and cultural festivals in Scotland and is designed to help them push creative boundaries and enhance their international reputation on the world stage.

The fund builds on the success of the Scottish Government’s Festivals EXPO Fund and helps deliver a key commitment in the Scottish Budget 2025-26 to expand the reach of the fund across Scotland.

Awards of up to £200,000 will be available in the first year and will be administered by Creative Scotland. The grants can be used for raising the international profile of festivals and to support other areas vital to their success, such as for sector and talent development and to open access to educational groups.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson yesterday said:

“Scotland has a wealth of outstanding festivals up and down the country. They are at the at the heart of our culture sector and national life, bringing us together through our enjoyment of art, literature, music and other performing arts. “By increasing investment into festivals across the country we are supporting their commissions of and collaborations on new and exciting works, increasing opportunities for participation in creative pursuits and ensuring Scotland’s cultural highlights can be enjoyed at home and abroad. “The new fund is a direct result of discussions through the Strategic Partnership for Festivals, a focal point that brings together diverse representation from arts festivals and a broader range group of partners who support them. Collaboration with the sector is vital and this group will be crucial in supporting the implementation and development of this fund in the coming months.”

Chief Executive of Creative Scotland Iain Munro yesterday said:

“Scotland’s festivals are a vibrant celebration of our creativity and culture, recognised and enjoyed by local communities and people from around the world. “The expanded festivals fund is a new opportunity to profile incredible creative work in every corner of the country and support other areas vital to success – from sector and talent development to further experimentation and space to develop ambitions with specific groups and communities. “Working with festivals nationwide, this investment will support artists, widen community engagement and further strengthen Scotland’s impressive international reputation.”

Background

Further information and detailed guidance notes for festivals will be available through Creative Scotland.

The Scottish Government’s Festival EXPO fund was established in 2007 and is designed to support festival innovation and maximise national and international opportunities for the artists who contribute to them. As committed in the 2025-26 Scottish Budget, this £1.8 million increase doubles the Scottish Government’s EXPO fund to reach festivals beyond Edinburgh and Glasgow for the first time.

