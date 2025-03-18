Scottish Government
Showcasing Scotland’s investment proposition
FM: Time to capitalise on a potential £100 billion offshore wind market.
The Scottish Government hosted a major investment event in Edinburgh aimed at unlocking new private investment in the country’s rapidly growing offshore wind industry.
More than 100 stakeholders, including investors and developers, attended the Global Offshore Wind Investment Forum, hosted by First Minister John Swinney.
The Forum took place following a Green Industrial Strategy commitment to raise the profile of Scotland as a destination for capital investment. The Strategy identified offshore wind as one of five priority areas for Scottish Government resources and investment.
The Scottish Government is investing up to £500 million over five years in the Scottish offshore wind supply chain to leverage an expected £1.5 billion of private investment.
Speaking ahead of the Forum, the First Minister yesterday said:
“The growth and success of Scotland’s offshore wind industry is not only an ambition of my Government, it is a priority for me personally. Delivering on its promise will not only deliver our global climate obligations, but create significant new jobs and economic opportunities.
“History has shown that success stems from choosing the right time and place to capitalise on the next innovation of the era. We have already gained a significant first-mover advantage and laid the groundwork for success.
“Now we are poised to move to the next stage of development and growth and reap the rewards of what we estimate could be a £100 billion market.
“The Global Offshore Wind investment Forum is about “Team Scotland” showcasing the offer that Scotland’s offshore wind sector offers to global investors. We have a compelling story and a clear message that Scotland is open for business.”
Background
Read the First Minister's speech: Global Offshore Wind Investment Forum: First Minister's speech – 17 March 2025 – gov.scot
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and Acting Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy Gillian Martin also took part in the Forum, which was delivered by Scottish Enterprise. Highlands and Islands Enterprise, South of Scotland Enterprise and Scottish National Investment Bank also took part, and the UK Government was represented.
Recent investments made as part of the Scottish Government’s commitment of up to £500 million include:
- Scottish National Investment Bank investments in XLCC and anchor manufacturer Subsea Micropiles
- HIE grant funding to help develop new harbour facilities at Scapa Flow harbour in Orkney.
- Unlocking renewables opportunities – gov.scot
Green industrial strategy – gov.scot
Offshore wind – potential project capital value: factsheet – gov.scot
Investing in renewables revolution – gov.scot
