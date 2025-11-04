Showcasing Scotland’s space sector

Business Minister to meet industry leaders in the United States.

Scotland’s capabilities in satellite manufacturing and space technology will be promoted to American investors this week.

Business Minister Richard Lochhead is attending the Space Economy Summit in Florida to promote Scotland's space expertise. The country is already Europe’s largest producer of satellites and is close to achieving launch capability, with a fully-licensed spaceport already open in Shetland.

Mr Lochhead will meet American space flight, biotech and satellite manufacturing business leaders as part of a drive to attract more trade and investment to Scotland.

The visit builds on the Scottish Government's ambition for Scotland to become Europe's leading space nation. Scotland's space sector employs more than 7,000 people, with ambitions to increase jobs to 20,000.

Mr Lochhead yesterday said:

"Scotland's space sector is punching well above its weight. This mission is about showcasing our expertise to potential investors and partners who can help create high-skilled jobs and drive economic growth. "With the global market set to reach more than £1.3 trillion by 2035, we're determined to secure Scotland's share and deliver on our ambition to become Europe's leading space nation."

Background

Scotland's space sector generated £381 million in income and contributed £880 million to the economy last year.