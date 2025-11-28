SHRN dashboard updated with ethnicity breakdowns and local authority level year group breakdowns for the first time

Comprehensive ethnicity insights and full year group by local authority breakdowns are now available as part of the Public Health Wales dashboard of the School Health Research Network’s secondary school survey, enabling users to get richer, more detailed information about their school.

The dashboard, which uses information provided by thousands of school children in surveys carried out in 200 maintained comprehensive secondary schools throughout Wales, is run every two years and this update concludes the final updates from the 2023 survey.

The ethnicity data is available for all topics where data is not suppressed due to small numbers, so users can search on the wide variety of indicators included on the dashboard, which looks at all elements of physical and mental health within schools.

Year group by local authority level data is also now available across all the topics, whether new or existing, so information can be broken down by years 7-11 in each local authority area and compared across results from previous surveys.

One example of the insights from this latest dashboard improvement is that in 2023 almost 50 per cent of girls from white or mixed ethnicities showed high levels of emotional problems, compared to around 20 per cent for boys of the same ethnicity. Girls from black and Asian ethnic groups showed lower levels of emotional problems at 35 per cent and 37 per cent respectively. These percentages have shown increases year on year for girls since at least 2019 and includes those likely to have diagnoseable mental health problems and those showing early signs of difficulties.

These new features will ensure that users will be able to have even richer population-level data to help develop their knowledge and plan their services.

You can find a link to the dashboard here alongside further information about the SHRN survey.

Secondary School Children's Health and Well-being Dashboard