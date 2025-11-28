NHS Wales
|Printable version
SHRN dashboard updated with ethnicity breakdowns and local authority level year group breakdowns for the first time
Comprehensive ethnicity insights and full year group by local authority breakdowns are now available as part of the Public Health Wales dashboard of the School Health Research Network’s secondary school survey, enabling users to get richer, more detailed information about their school.
The dashboard, which uses information provided by thousands of school children in surveys carried out in 200 maintained comprehensive secondary schools throughout Wales, is run every two years and this update concludes the final updates from the 2023 survey.
The ethnicity data is available for all topics where data is not suppressed due to small numbers, so users can search on the wide variety of indicators included on the dashboard, which looks at all elements of physical and mental health within schools.
Year group by local authority level data is also now available across all the topics, whether new or existing, so information can be broken down by years 7-11 in each local authority area and compared across results from previous surveys.
One example of the insights from this latest dashboard improvement is that in 2023 almost 50 per cent of girls from white or mixed ethnicities showed high levels of emotional problems, compared to around 20 per cent for boys of the same ethnicity. Girls from black and Asian ethnic groups showed lower levels of emotional problems at 35 per cent and 37 per cent respectively. These percentages have shown increases year on year for girls since at least 2019 and includes those likely to have diagnoseable mental health problems and those showing early signs of difficulties.
These new features will ensure that users will be able to have even richer population-level data to help develop their knowledge and plan their services.
You can find a link to the dashboard here alongside further information about the SHRN survey.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/shrn-dashboard-updated-with-ethnicity-breakdowns-and-local-authority-level-year-group-breakdowns-for-the-first-time/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Rise in mental health difficulties among children and young people highlight need for early action26/11/2025 11:15:00
New evidence has shown a continuing rise in mental health difficulties among children and young people in Wales, underlining the need for early intervention, prevention, and collaborative action across all sectors.
Public Health Wales becomes WHO Collaborating Centre for digital health equity25/11/2025 14:15:00
Public Health Wales has been designated by WHO/Europe as a new collaborating centre for digital health equity.
New guide to help local authorities plan and design healthier places across Wales21/11/2025 12:05:00
Public Health Wales has published a new guide to support local authorities in Wales to design, plan and create places that enable people to live healthier, happier lives.
Public Health Wales offers advice for people affected by flooding after Storm Claudia17/11/2025 15:05:00
Public Health Wales has been working with agencies in the Monmouth area during the devastating floods caused by Storm Claudia. There is a significant risk to public health during the clean up following flooding, so it is important that people take precautions to avoid further illness.
First heat health impact reports for Wales show higher illness and death among vulnerable groups14/11/2025 12:15:00
The first heat health impact reports published in Wales demonstrate that ‘heat events’ such as heat waves, hot nights, moderate heat and cumulative heat have strong associations with increased morbidity and mortality, and recommends that more research is done in Wales to develop ongoing evidence of the impact of heat on health.
New free tools help employers to increase productivity and health of workforce13/11/2025 09:15:00
They say good things come in threes, and employers in Wales can now benefit from a trio of exciting new, free products designed to improve workplace health and wellbeing.
NHS Wales Launches Enhanced Diabetes Support Following Patient Insights Study12/11/2025 11:15:00
New research commissioned by Public Health Wales has revealed key insights into how people with Type 2 diabetes in Wales can be better supported to live well for longer with the condition.
Pioneering data 'Hwb' to accelerate research opportunities to improve lives and services in Wales11/11/2025 14:15:00
Public Health Wales (PHW) and SAIL Databank have partnered to launch a pioneering initiative aimed at transforming the use of public health data to inform decision-making, research, and policy in Wales.