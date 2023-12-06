Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Shropshire man jailed for £1.9 m cheque fraud after plea agreement
A former Shropshire hotel manager has been jailed for five years after defrauding almost £2 million from businesses using invalid cheques.
Christopher Peach, 51, from Ellesmere, entered into a plea agreement with the Crown prior to being charged with 18 counts of fraud and one of money laundering between October 2016 and November 2019.
Christopher Peach (courtesy of West Mercia police)
Peach admitted submitting a large number of cheques to a range of companies including stockbrokers, investment and money transfer firms, but the cheques were invalid due to having been drawn on closed accounts or accounts which contained insufficient funds. Peach would claim a ‘refund’ or carry out further transactions prior to the cheque being rejected unpaid. He lied repeatedly about the source of his supposed funds (e.g. claiming significant success as a published author) and forged supporting documents.
Peach attempted to use proceeds of his fraudulent activities to buy the Black Lion in Ellesmere, Shropshire, a hotel which he managed, instructing various firms of solicitors to conduct the conveyancing. The purchase did not complete after the cheque he sent to the solicitors bounced.
Christopher Peach was made the subject of a 10-year Bankruptcy Restriction Order in 2014. In June 2015, he changed his name by Deed Poll to Christopher Hill and all but one of the offences were committed using that name, allowing Peach to circumvent due diligence checks.
According to the Attorney General’s guidelines, plea agreements can be used in cases of serious or complex fraud where certain criteria are met. In this case the value of the fraud was over £500,000 and it involved a fraud against numerous victims. The legislation allows prosecutors to discuss an allegation of serious fraud with a person (or their legal representative) before charges are brought, including the possibility of reaching an agreement about acceptable pleas. This assists in narrowing down the issues in a case with a view to reaching a just outcome at the earliest possible time.
Peach was jailed for five years at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 4 December.
Hannah Carter, Specialist Prosecutor from the Crown Prosecution Service recently said:
“Christopher Peach’s victims were manipulated with a series of lies and the fact that he targeted institutions does not lessen the seriousness of his crimes.
“The stolen funds amounted to almost £2 million showing just how prolific Peach was. He had no regard for the law, even lying about his bankruptcy order to facilitate his crimes.
“The use of the plea agreement meant that we were able to achieve an early resolution on this case of complex fraud, keeping legal process to the minimum required for a fair and just outcome and benefiting the victims.
“The CPS is absolutely committed to working with the police to root out those who commit fraud and make sure they face justice.”
The CPS Proceeds of Crime Division will seek to confiscate any assets that Peach gained from his criminal enterprise.
Notes to Editors
- Hannah Carter is a Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS Serious Economic Organised and International Directorate (SEOCID)
- Christopher Peach (DOB: 12/05/72) entered into a plea agreement relating to 18 counts of fraud and 1 of money laundering between October 2016 and November 2019 and was sentenced to five years
- Read the Attorney General's guidelines for prosecutors on plea discussions and presenting a plea agreement to the court in serious fraud cases.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/shropshire-man-jailed-ps19-m-cheque-fraud-after-plea-agreement
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Three money laundering cash couriers guilty of transporting £104m in criminal cash out of the UK05/12/2023 15:25:00
Three money laundering cash couriers were found guilty at Isleworth Crown Court, for their part in arranging the transportation of illegally obtained cash out of the United Kingdom.
Haulage boss jailed seven years for his role in people-smuggling network linked to Essex lorry deaths04/12/2023 15:25:00
A haulage boss was recently (30 November 2023) jailed for his involvement in a people-smuggling network linked to the tragic deaths of 39 Vietnamese men, women and children in Essex.
Oxbridge fraudster gets another eight-years in jail for failing to pay back £2.7m court order01/12/2023 12:20:00
One of the five Oxbridge-educated fraudsters who lured wealthy individuals to invest in fake “green” projects is sentenced to an additional term of imprisonment for non-payment of his £2.7m Confiscation Order.
People smugglers ordered to pay over £280,000 from criminal profits in the Essex lorry deaths case24/11/2023 15:05:00
A convicted people smuggler, responsible for the manslaughter of 39 people who died in the back of a lorry in Essex, has today (24 September 2023) been ordered to pay a total of £65,157.65 to victims’ families through a Confiscation Order made by the court today.
Rotherham man jailed for child sex abuse offences24/11/2023 13:05:00
A man who groomed schoolgirls and abused them on multiple occasions at his home in Rotherham has been convicted and jailed
Man jailed for gross negligence manslaughter after death of David Haw in boat collision22/11/2023 15:25:00
A boat skipper has been jailed after a man was killed when the vessel he was steering crashed into a buoy at high-speed.
£9.8 million to be seized from man who produced steroids on commercial scale21/11/2023 12:20:00
Mohammed Afzal who was convicted as part of a conspiracy to produce commercial quantities of illegal medical drugs has been ordered to pay back millions of pounds or face 10 extra years in prison.
Man jailed for eight years for funding terrorism15/11/2023 11:10:00
A man who admitted funding terrorism and possessing a firearm for terrorist purposes has been jailed for eight years.
Right-wing supremacist sentenced over plot to kill worshipping Muslims while disguised as armed police officer14/11/2023 10:25:00
A teenage right-wing supremacist has been sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment after he was convicted of planning to disguise himself as an armed police officer and kill Muslims worshipping at nearby mosques.