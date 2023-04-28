WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Sickness absence data hides the sickness of workers who cannot afford time off, says TUC
Commenting on new data on sickness absence from work, published by the Office for National Statistics, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said:
“These figures should not be misread as showing the sickness rate for working people. They miss out on many workers with little choice but to work while ill.
“This includes low-paid workers excluded from sick pay entitlement and those who can't get by on just £110 a week - the miserly rate for statutory sick pay.
“Minister must fix our broken sick pay system. Every worker should qualify from day one of sickness, paid at a decent living wage.”
The TUC is calling for the following reforms to sick pay:
- SSP entitlement from day one of illness – instead of from the fourth day of sickness under the current rules. During the pandemic, SSP was paid from day one of sickness or self-isolation, showing it can be done, but this change was reversed in 2022.
- SSP rate raised to the level of the real Living Wage as a minimum – this would be at least £381.50 for a 35-hour week.
- Removal of the Lower Earnings Limit – so that 1.5 million workers on low pay that are currently excluded can receive SSP.
- New sickness absence data: The new data out today can be found here: https://www.ons.gov.uk/employmentandlabourmarket/peopleinwork/labourproductivity/articles/sicknessabsenceinthelabourmarket/2022
