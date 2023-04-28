Sickness absence data hides the sickness of workers who cannot afford time off, says TUC

Commenting on new data on sickness absence from work, published by the Office for National Statistics, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said:

“These figures should not be misread as showing the sickness rate for working people. They miss out on many workers with little choice but to work while ill.

“This includes low-paid workers excluded from sick pay entitlement and those who can't get by on just £110 a week - the miserly rate for statutory sick pay.

“Minister must fix our broken sick pay system. Every worker should qualify from day one of sickness, paid at a decent living wage.”