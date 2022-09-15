NCFE
|Printable version
Sign up to our upcoming education and childcare student conference
Following the success of last year’s education and childcare student conferences, we’re excited to announce a new schedule of events for 2022-23. We’re inviting your learners to join us virtually and explore a range of topics within the sector, helping them to gain an insight into the varied career pathways available to them.
We’re kicking off the new academic year with a student conference on ‘Careers in education and childcare’, which will take place on 15 September 2022 from 10am–12pm.
Sign up to our student conference today
What can students expect from the event?
Working in the education and childcare sector is much more than a job – it’s a career offering lots of rewarding and diverse opportunities.
This virtual event will support your students on their learning journey, covering key information about careers in education and childcare, including early years and working with children and young people. We’ll hear from Maeve Macknelly (Director of Play Therapy Helston), who will discuss her role in Play Therapy, and Preeti Patel (Head of Education at Montessori Centre International), who’ll be identifying and celebrating the work of the Early Years Educators in a Montessori Settings.
Virginia Brown (Before, After and Out of School Manager) will discuss her vast experience from her managerial role across several settings and how this could be a valuable career path to take, and Angie Rogers, Subject Specialist Teaching and Learning at NCFE, will speak about the upcoming National Teaching Assistant Day on 16 September.
We’ll also be joined by our subject specialist Janet King (Sector Manager in Education and Childcare), who will discuss the various roles you can take within the education and childcare sectors, and our CACHE Alumni team will be talking your students through the job platform Skillzminer, which can help your students find their next role, figure out their next CPD steps and set their salary expectations using powerful AI.
You’ll also get to hear some first-hand experience from a student from the University of Wolverhampton, along with Selena Hall (Lecturer in Early Childhood Studies at the University of Wolverhampton).
Plus, at the end of the event, you’ll get the opportunity to ask our speakers any questions you may have during our panel discussion.
Register for our event now and find out about our other upcoming student conferences in 2022-23 here.
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/careers-in-education-and-childcare-student-conference/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
@NCFE
Latest News from
NCFE
Episode 3: In conversation with... an expert in optical care services15/08/2022 15:25:00
Over the next couple of months, we’ll be hearing from our sector managers as they delve into discussions with guest speakers and subject experts as part of our ‘In conversation with…’ series.
8 top tips for a successful career in optics from a Specsavers specialist25/07/2022 14:15:00
From 1 September 2022, approved T Level providers will be able to register students on the Optical Care Services occupational specialism as part of the T Level Technical Qualification in Healthcare Science (Level 3).
5 key themes: The role of enrichment in further education research15/07/2022 11:15:00
A long-term piece of longitudinal research into the topic of enrichment is currently underway – one which is being funded by NCFE, and led by a pioneering collaboration between the Association of Colleges (AoC) and the University of Derby.
3 key actions: Cost of living and the impact on learning and employers11/07/2022 14:25:00
The ‘cost of living crisis’ is, by now, a term that we’re all too familiar with. As defined by the Institute for Government, the phrase relates to “the fall in ‘real’ disposable incomes that the UK has experienced since late 2021” and is primarily caused by benefit increases, high inflation outstripping wage, and recent tax increases.
Two years of T Levels: Reflections by our Director of Qualifications and a student04/07/2022 14:15:00
As our first full cohort of students complete their studies, we’re proud and excited to be celebrating two years of T Levels.
Aspiration Awards 2022 - Support Staff of the Year Winner: Denise Haney28/06/2022 10:15:00
A new category for this year's Aspiration Awards is Support Staff of the Year, which aims to recognise and honour a member of the behind-the-scenes staff who has gone above and beyond to help learners or their colleagues.
Examining the cost of caring in 202210/06/2022 11:15:00
Did you know that nationally, one in seven adults in the UK workforce are also juggling the provision of unpaid care for a family member or friend due to illness, disability, a mental health problem or an addiction? This translates to a huge number of hours of unpaid work and means that unpaid carers provide social care worth £132 billion a year, according to Carers UK.
T Level students from St Thomas More Catholic School follow their passions to pursue a career in childcare06/06/2022 11:15:00
As St Thomas More Catholic School students complete their final year of T Levels, two learners – Mia Saxby and Lucy Wicks – are looking ahead to bright careers in childcare after receiving offers from their chosen universities.