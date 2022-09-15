Sign up to our upcoming education and childcare student conference

Following the success of last year’s education and childcare student conferences, we’re excited to announce a new schedule of events for 2022-23. We’re inviting your learners to join us virtually and explore a range of topics within the sector, helping them to gain an insight into the varied career pathways available to them.

We’re kicking off the new academic year with a student conference on ‘Careers in education and childcare’, which will take place on 15 September 2022 from 10am–12pm.

Sign up to our student conference today

What can students expect from the event?

Working in the education and childcare sector is much more than a job – it’s a career offering lots of rewarding and diverse opportunities.

This virtual event will support your students on their learning journey, covering key information about careers in education and childcare, including early years and working with children and young people. We’ll hear from Maeve Macknelly (Director of Play Therapy Helston), who will discuss her role in Play Therapy, and Preeti Patel (Head of Education at Montessori Centre International), who’ll be identifying and celebrating the work of the Early Years Educators in a Montessori Settings.

Virginia Brown (Before, After and Out of School Manager) will discuss her vast experience from her managerial role across several settings and how this could be a valuable career path to take, and Angie Rogers, Subject Specialist Teaching and Learning at NCFE, will speak about the upcoming National Teaching Assistant Day on 16 September.

We’ll also be joined by our subject specialist Janet King (Sector Manager in Education and Childcare), who will discuss the various roles you can take within the education and childcare sectors, and our CACHE Alumni team will be talking your students through the job platform Skillzminer, which can help your students find their next role, figure out their next CPD steps and set their salary expectations using powerful AI.

You’ll also get to hear some first-hand experience from a student from the University of Wolverhampton, along with Selena Hall (Lecturer in Early Childhood Studies at the University of Wolverhampton).

Plus, at the end of the event, you’ll get the opportunity to ask our speakers any questions you may have during our panel discussion.

Register for our event now and find out about our other upcoming student conferences in 2022-23 here.