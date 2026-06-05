Signal struggles on trains widespread, Ofcom research finds

Mobile networks typically offer a poor-quality service to train passengers, according to new research from the regulator Ofcom, which has called for a nationwide effort to improve the state of mobile service in the UK

New research reveals mobile performance was poor on between 58% and 83% of tests carried out on trains, depending on mobile network

Watchdog calls for mobile companies, local authorities and others to step up as part of national effort to enhance the quality and reliability of mobile service across the country

Ofcom’s research measured mobile performance across 24 segments of key railway lines covering England, Scotland and Wales, making it the most comprehensive dedicated study available on the subject to date. It looked at how often a phone could achieve good performance, defined as minimum download speeds of 5 Mbits per second, upload speeds of at least 1.5 Mbits per second, and a response time of 50 milliseconds or less, which would typically let people make video calls, stream content or scroll social media [1].

The research found that EE met those standards on 42% of the segments of railway lines that were measured, Three on 21%, O2 on 20% and Vodafone on 17%.

The results, which reflect the reality for passengers on lines up and down the country, show that for too many people, stepping on board can mean going off grid.

The research highlights the core problem that mobile signal from masts on the ground often isn’t strong enough around train lines and that some carriage types are difficult for signals to pass through.

On-board Wi-Fi provided by train companies was also measured and performed well just 1% of the time. This was largely due to outdated technology delivering the service, as well as speed caps.

Separately, alongside the research, Ofcom has also published Connectivity You Can Count On, a report on overhauling the quality of mobile service in UK wherever people live, work or travel.

It looks to build on the merger of Vodafone and Three, which has an important role in driving better outcomes, identifies areas for improvement, and calls for mobile companies, local authorities, big developers, Government and others to take coordinated action.

This report is the latest move by Ofcom to push for better quality mobile service, following its role advising the Competition and Markets Authority on the approval of the merger, and the launch of its own Map Your Mobile coverage checker last year.

A call to action to get more from mobile

The report sets out that, though the UK’s mobile networks have invested £10bn since 2020 and the prices paid by an average user have fallen by 20% in real terms [2], the reliability and smoothness of people’s experiences still isn’t consistent or good enough.

The public are justifiably concerned, not just about whether there is coverage from their provider, but how well it actually works, and how often.

Tackling this issue demands a national effort in which the mobile industry, local authorities, Government, building developers, major landlords and Ofcom all play their respective roles.

Key areas include:

Investment from mobile companies. Vodafone-Three has made a legally binding £11bn investment commitment. We will monitor delivery and enforce compliance, alongside the CMA which holds the formal undertakings. We expect other networks to respond with their own investment, and collectively this will be a key driver of improvements.

Local authorities stepping up. Refusal rates on applications by mobile networks to install or upgrade infrastructure vary significantly. We found that some local authorities, such as Richmond upon Thames, Glasgow and Cardiff, refused more than nine in 10 prior approval applications from mobile operators in the last five years. We want to help make sure they have the data they need to make informed decisions, and we’ll also support Government in its review of planning framework for telecoms developments in England.

Developers and major landlords taking a more active role. The largest buildings, like shopping centres, would be best served by having dedicated mobile infrastructure indoors rather than relying on signal from outside, and we’ll look at how we can help facilitate more investment in these settings.

Raising the bar for mobile networks. We are proposing to update the way we measure how mobile networks are doing, using crowdsourced data to shine a light on whether they deliver a good performance at least 90% of the time [3].

Government engagement on trains. Competition between mobile networks alone won’t be enough to improve mobile signal on trains, and Government is currently considering options for how it can help. As well as providing technical advice to Government to help inform its approach, we’ll also look at whether more spectrum – the airwaves all wireless technology relies on – is required.

Harnessing new technology. Innovative solutions like satellite technology and spectrum sharing could be part of the answer, particularly in rural areas, and we’ll continue play our part in ensuring the UK is at the forefront of realising their benefits.

We want to hear from interested parties on the issues raised in our report and welcome responses by 29 July.

Ofcom’s Group Director for Infrastructure and Connectivity, Natalie Black, said: “People rightly expect connectivity they can count on — and delivering it will require a joined‑up national effort.

“We are determined to play our part and will work closely with industry, government, local authorities and others to break down barriers standing in the way of progress, so we can enable economic growth, make everyday life more seamless, and ensure people get more out of the service they pay for.”

Notes to Editors