Chatham House
|Printable version
Silicon Valley’s national security pivot will only accelerate under the new Trump administration
EXPERT COMMENT
The political ascendancy of Elon Musk and others like him will likely draw Silicon Valley and the Pentagon even closer – a trend that may profoundly impact technology development and further entrench the power of ‘big tech’.
Silicon Valley’s roots lie firmly in the military-industrial complex: the internet was initially the product of military funding. But that symbiotic relationship began to wane after the Cold War, as the focus for development turned to commercial applications. Bureaucratic Department of Defense procurement processes did not mesh well with the Silicon Valley ethos of ‘go fast and break things’ and few tech workers had the appetite to work on weapon systems.
This has started to change in the past few years. Rising geopolitical tensions, a slowdown in traditional venture capital investment, and the increased battlefield significance of off-the-shelf, commercial technologies such as FPV drones and Musk’s Starlink, have made chasing defence contracts more appealing for tech companies large and small.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/11/silicon-valleys-national-security-pivot-will-only-accelerate-under-new-trump-administration
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Starmer and his government must make a better case for an active UK foreign policy03/12/2024 13:20:00
The time the prime minister is spending abroad is justified but voters must be convinced of the links between domestic and international concerns.
Biden’s trip to Angola throws spotlight on Luanda’s multipolar foreign policy02/12/2024 16:25:00
Should Donald Trump fail to back the Lobito Corridor project, João Lourenço’s government has other partnership options in Europe and the Middle East.
Why cyber doomsday warnings do more harm than good02/12/2024 12:20:00
The constant escalation of doomsday language is a distraction from more urgent and practical cybersecurity priorities.
The ceasefire in Lebanon has dealt a huge blow to Iran’s regional strategy28/11/2024 13:20:00
The Israeli military’s unprecedented use of brute force has changed the strategic environment, ending Tehran’s hopes of bleeding Israel through linked conflicts.
The return of Donald Trump is bad news for Jordan25/11/2024 11:25:00
A second Trump presidency poses serious risks to Jordan, not least because of growing concern the US could support an Israeli annexation of the West Bank.
Any new Trump–Kim summit risks another no deal. The US must nurture old alliances to contain North Korea22/11/2024 12:20:00
Donald Trump has been critical of US commitments in the Korean peninsula, but his new administration must reassure South Korea and Japan once in office.
Trump’s Latin America policy will be shaped by an ideological network of ‘Trumpista’ strongmen20/11/2024 09:20:00
The region’s right-wing populists are ready to cooperate based on mutual admiration for the MAGA project. But their effectiveness as supporters of Donald Trump’s policy is uncertain.
Trump’s ‘America First’ foreign policy will accelerate China’s push for global leadership19/11/2024 12:20:00
Should a new US administration disengage from forums like the UN, Beijing’s plans to reshape global governance will be boosted. US allies should plan accordingly.