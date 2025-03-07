Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
‘Silly boy’ ordered to pay back ill-gotten gains
A man who told police ‘I’ve been a silly boy’ after being arrested for money laundering and tax evasion will hand over a property worth six figures after agreeing to a Consent Order to recover the proceeds of crime.
Christopher Edwards, 72, of Abergavenny in Wales was given the Civil Recovery Order during a hearing in the Royal Courts of Justice yesterday.
Edwards first came to the attention of law enforcement in 2009, when police attended a burglary in progress and found that a van belonging to Edwards contained contraband including cigarettes and alcohol.
40,000 cigarettes were recovered and Edwards admitted money laundering and tax evasion, proving that he had an unlawful source of income.
Investigations showed that Edwards had had no legitimate source of income except disability allowance since 2008 and had not filed a self-assessment tax return or any PAYE records to HMRC since 1991.
In 2017, Edwards was under investigation again by HMRC, when a search of his vehicle by HMRC officers uncovered 97,200 cigarettes, 2 carrier bags containing cigarettes, and £12,480 in cash which was seized. HMRC confiscated this cash as money made from unlawful conduct in 2018.
While under investigation in 2018 Edwards transferred £150,000 to Thailand despite having no legitimate income at the time. He then fled to Thailand in May 2019.
Edwards eventually returned to the UK in June 2021 when he was arrested in relation to his black-market offences. On 3 September 2021 Edwards pleaded guilty to tax evasion. He was sentenced to a Community Order with 6 months’ Rehabilitation Activity.
Over the years, Edwards had repeatedly purchased properties in the names of friends and family, without a mortgage, before these properties were transferred to himself, or sold and the proceeds gifted to Edwards.
This includes a property he currently owns. Now he has lost it, as it will be sold and the proceeds paid to the government, along with the balance of his bank account, which is estimated to be over £300,000.
Adrian Foster, Chief Crown Prosecutor of the CPS Proceeds of Crime Division, said: “The CPS is committed to depriving criminals of their ill-gotten gains and will use our civil recovery powers to do so even where no criminal confiscation proceedings have been sought.”
“Edwards was clearly making money from unlawful conduct, and we have been able to use alternative routes to recover around £850,000 ensuring that his criminal activity does not pay.”
Notes to editors
- Christopher Edwards (DOB: 19/04/1952) of Abergavenny, Wales, was agreed to a Consent Order relating to a property at 6, Steele Crescent, Llanfoist, Abergavenny, NP7 9QD and funds held in a bank account.
- A trustee has been appointed by the court to sell the property and pay over the proceeds, along with the amount in the bank account, to the government
- The estimated total recovery will be around £850,000 depending on the value of 6 Steele Crescent.
- The CPS Proceeds of Crime Division sits within the Serious Economic and Organised Crime International Directorate (SEOCID).
- The proceeds of crime can be recovered in civil proceedings in the High Court against property which can be shown to be acquired from unlawful conduct.
- Civil Recovery can be used when it is not possible to obtain a conviction, or a conviction is obtained but a confiscation order is not made, or the public interest will be better served by using civil recovery rather than by seeking a Confiscation Order. This will include where suspects have gone abroad to escape an investigation, or the offending has taken place overseas so it cannot be prosecuted in UK.
- The CPS can apply for a Property Freezing Order to preserve the assets until a Civil Recovery Order has been made.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/silly-boy-ordered-pay-back-ill-gotten-gains
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
The Crown Prosecution Service charging statement on alleged Liverpool City Council related bribery and public office misconduct case07/03/2025 17:15:00
Robin Weyell, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor said: “The CPS has reviewed a full file of evidence from the Merseyside Police and has authorised the investigation team to charge 12 people with 12 offences related to bribery and misconduct in public office.
Crossbow murderer convicted of rape during brutal attack on family06/03/2025 16:20:00
A man who brutally murdered a mother and her two daughters has now been found guilty of rape.
Woman admits manslaughter of baby found in woodland 27 years ago06/03/2025 15:10:00
A woman has admitted killing a baby boy who was found discarded in a black bin bag in Warrington near Gulliver’s World nearly 27 years ago.
Woman admits gross negligence manslaughter of four paddleboarders06/03/2025 14:20:00
A company owner has pleaded guilty to the gross negligence manslaughter of four paddleboarders who died during an organised tour in Pembrokeshire.
PhD student found guilty of raping 10 women06/03/2025 10:10:00
A PhD student at the University College London has been convicted of the rape of 10 women.
Woman admits gross negligence manslaughter of four paddleboarders06/03/2025 09:10:00
A company owner has pleaded guilty to the gross negligence manslaughter of four paddleboarders who died during an organised tour in Pembrokeshire.
Drug dealers and money launderer for Liverpool organised crime family told to pay back money05/03/2025 09:20:00
Four men who worked for a notorious organised crime family in Liverpool have been told that they must pay back £190,000 or face more time in prison.
Four people convicted of one of the largest money laundering prosecutions in the UK04/03/2025 13:10:00
Four defendants have been convicted today (Tuesday 4 March 2025) in relation to a £200 million-plus money laundering operation.
Former Olympic swimmer jailed for 21 years for raping teenage girls27/02/2025 11:15:00
A former Olympic swimmer and trainee police officer, who represented Great Britain at the 2012 London Games, has been jailed at Plymouth Crown Court for raping two teenage girls. He has also been placed on the sex offenders’ register for the rest of his life