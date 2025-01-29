Silvertown and Blackwell tunnel users invited to pre-register for discounts

Low-income residents, local businesses and charities are invited to pre-register for Silvertown and Blackwall tunnel user charge discounts

From 7 April 2025, user charges will apply for those using the Silvertown and Blackwall tunnels between 06:00 and 22:00, seven days a week

Low-income residents in 12 east London boroughs and the City of London, and on certain benefits, are eligible for a 50 per cent discount on tunnel crossing charges by pre-registering with TfL

Small businesses, sole traders and charities registered and operating from Greenwich, Newham or Tower Hamlets are eligible for a £1 discount on the off-peak charge on a maximum of three vehicles

Off-peak charges will be available for vehicles registered with TfL Auto Pay

Wide-ranging package of discounts and concessions includes free cross-river bus and DLR journeys for at least one year, and free cycle-shuttle service from 7 April

With just over two months to go until the Silvertown Tunnel opens on 7 April, Transport for London (TfL) is now encouraging low-income residents, local businesses and charities to pre-register for Silvertown and Blackwall Tunnel user charge discounts.

The discounts are just one of the ways TfL is supporting the local community and those on certain benefits, such as Income Support, Universal Credit, Carer's Allowance and Housing Benefit, to use the tunnel affordably.

Residents who live in 12 boroughs across east London, plus the City of London, and are eligible for the discount can now register to benefit from the discount from 7 April by visiting www.tfl.gov.uk/tunnel-discounts. The website sets out the full range of eligible low-income benefits, as well as the documents required to complete the registration. Small businesses, sole traders and charities in Newham, Greenwich and Tower Hamlets can also now register to receive a £1 discount on the standard off-peak charge for up to three vehicles for at least 12 months from the tunnel opening. These discounts are different to the off-peak discount available to all drivers via TfL Auto Pay and must be applied for separately.

TfL is also encouraging all drivers to pre-register for TfL Auto Pay now, to ensure they benefit from off-peak charges from 7 April. Customers who already have an Auto Pay account will automatically pay the tunnel charges from 7 April, but are encouraged to check all vehicles they use to drive through the tunnels are registered on their account. Registering for TfL Auto Pay is free, and there are no renewal fees.

First announced in 2012, the 1.4km Silvertown Tunnel will link Newham to the Greenwich Peninsula and, supported by the new user charges, will make journeys faster and more reliable, with average journey time savings expected to be up to 20 minutes at peak times. The tunnel will also support economic growth and allow TfL to increase the number of buses able to cross the river in this area from six to 21 buses an hour in each direction during the busiest times - all of which will be zero emission at the tailpipe. Both tunnels are also located in the Ultra Low Emission Zone, which since it was introduced in 2019 has helped to reduce harmful roadside nitrogen dioxide (NO2) concentrations by 21 per cent in outer London, 53 per cent in central London and 24 per cent in inner London.

East London residents and businesses currently face chronic traffic congestion in the area around the Blackwall Tunnel. The Victorian-era tunnel suffers from frequent closures - more than 700 times a year - which result in large tailbacks, poor air quality and millions of hours lost due to drivers being trapped in queues.

To help manage traffic levels across the Silvertown and Blackwall tunnels, repay costs for building the new Silvertown Tunnel, and cover ongoing maintenance and operation costs at both tunnels, a user charge between 06:00 and 22:00, seven days a week, will be introduced on 7 April 2025. Without introducing this user charge at both tunnels, there would continue to be high levels of traffic and congestion in the area, which would lead to detrimental air quality impacts, as well as longer journey times.

An off-peak rate of £1.50 will apply the majority of the time for motorcycles, cars and small vans registered for TfL Auto Pay. To manage traffic during the busiest times, peak charges will apply, set at £1 more than standard off-peak charges for motorcycles and an extra £2.50 for cars and small vans. These will apply for four hours northbound in the morning (from 06:00 to 10:00) and three hours southbound in the evening (from 16:00 to 19:00), Monday to Friday, or for anyone not using TfL Auto Pay. Large vans will pay an off-peak rate of £2.50 if registered with TfL Auto Pay, or £6.50 during peak hours, and HGVs will pay an off-peak rate of £5.00 if registered with TfL Auto Pay, or £10 during peak hours.

To support the opening of the new tunnel, the route 129 and new Superloop 4 (SL4) between Canary Wharf and Grove Park, which uses the Silvertown Tunnel, as well as the route 108 bus which uses the Blackwall Tunnel, will be free for at least the first year. The introduction of these new bus routes through the Silvertown Tunnel will increase the hourly number of buses able to cross the river in the area from six to 21, meaning more Londoners will benefit from using the tunnel. Work to install the new bus stops for these routes is now underway. Cross-river DLR journeys between Woolwich Arsenal and King George V, and between Cutty Sark and Island Gardens, will also be free for at least one year.

A new zero-emission cycle-shuttle service will also be introduced to allow cyclists to cross the river at this location. The service will operate every 12 minutes, seven days a week from 06:30 to 21:30. It will have two stops, one on each side of the river, with the 'north' stop located on Seagull Lane close to Royal Victoria DLR station, and the 'south' stop located on Millennium Way near the junction with Old School Close. TfL engineers continue to work on the design of this innovative bus to allow it to carry a variety of designs of cycles, and intend to confirm the final designs and how customers will be able to use the service in the coming weeks.

Christina Calderato, Director of Strategy at TfL said: "With just over two months to go until the Silvertown Tunnel opens on 7 April, we're pleased to have opened pre-registration for discounts for low-income residents, local businesses and charities for Silvertown and Blackwall Tunnel user charges. Registration is easy and we would encourage all those who are eligible to sign up to ensure they can benefit from reduced charges. These discounts and concessions are in addition to the free cross-river bus journeys we are offering on routes serving both the Silvertown and Blackwall Tunnels for at least a year, and the cycle-shuttle service which will allow cyclists to safely cross the river.

"We also encourage all drivers and fleet operators to register for TfL Auto Pay, to ensure their registered vehicles benefit from off-peak charges. Registering for TfL Auto Pay is free, and there are no renewal fees."

For more information about the Silvertown Tunnel, please visit www.tfl.gov.uk/silvertown-blackwall

To register for TfL Auto Pay, please visit https://tfl.gov.uk/auto-pay

Notes to Editors

The Silvertown Tunnel project has been delivered by the Riverlinx consortium, which is made up of abrdn, Invesis, Cintra, and SK ecoplant, through a design, build, finance, operate and maintain contract. The vast majority of the funding is coming from private finance which has been specifically raised for this scheme.

The Riverlinx CJV (Construction Joint Venture) is contracted by TfL and Riverlinx SPV to complete the design and construction works. Riverlinx CJV is a joint venture, a partnership bringing together international, market leading expertise from three civil engineering and construction companies: BAM, Ferrovial Construction and SK ecoplant.

TfL has launched a major marketing campaign about the Silvertown Tunnel. This multi-channel campaign will inform customers about the benefits of the tunnel, encourage uptake of the free cross-river bus and DLR journeys available, and will look to encourage customers to sign up to TfL Auto Pay to ensure they always pay the lowest possible charge, as well as highlight and encourage signups for the range of discounts and exemptions which will be available to local residents, businesses and charities. The campaign will include video on demand, online video, posters, press, radio, local leaflet drops, social media, digital advertising and emails.

To help residents and businesses, and to support people to use new public transport connections, a wide range of concessions and discounts will be available, including a 50 per cent discount, which will be available for low-income residents in 12 east and southeast London boroughs and the City of London:

o A 50 per cent discount available for low-income drivers in 12 east and south-east London boroughs (Barking & Dagenham, Bexley, Bromley, Greenwich, Hackney, Havering, Lewisham, Newham, Redbridge, Southwark, Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest) and the City of London, as well as a £1 discount on the standard off-peak charge for at least one year for small businesses, sole traders and charities registered in Tower Hamlets, Newham and Greenwich;

o All buses, coaches and vehicles with nine seats or more registered with the DVLA will automatically be exempt from Silvertown and Blackwall Tunnel charges;

o All taxis, blue badge holders, and wheelchair-accessible private hire vehicles registered with TfL will not be chargable. 'Zero-Emission Capable' Private Hire Vehicles licensed by TfL - which currently make up at least 40 per cent of the 93,000 fleet - would also be exempt. Vehicles registered under the Accredited Breakdown / Recovery vehicle discount will also not have to pay a charge;

o Tunnel charges will also be reimbursed to NHS staff and patients eligible through the NHS reimbursement scheme

o Bus journeys made on three cross-river routes which serve Newham, Tower Hamlets and Greenwich, as well as cross-river journeys on the DLR from Cutty Sark to Island Gardens, and from Woolwich Arsenal to King George V will also be free for at least one year. This will support local residents and help encourage people to cross the Thames by public transport;

o The 'cycle-shuttle' service, which TfL consulted on in summer 2023, will allow people with cycles to safely cross the river via a high frequency bus service for cyclists around Silvertown and North Greenwich. This zero-emission service will operate between 0630 and 2130 seven days a week and be free to use for at least the first year.