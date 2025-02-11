Simon Case takes leading role in plan to transform Barrow

Former Cabinet Secretary appointed independent Chair of Barrow Delivery Board Barrow Transformation Fund backed by £200m government investment

Former Cabinet Secretary Dr Simon Case was yesterday (Monday, Feb 10) appointed independent Chair of the Barrow Delivery Board, the government announced.

Dr Case brings a wealth of leadership experience to the role after a long career in the Civil Service.

The Delivery Board will deliver the Barrow Transformation Fund, a £200m government package to deepen and develop Barrow’s crucial role at the heart of UK national security and nuclear submarine-building, overseen by the Defence Nuclear Enterprise.

It forms part of the Plan for Barrow, which aims to strengthen the local economy, support sustainable growth and boost opportunities for residents.

Minister for Local Growth and Building Safety Alex Norris yesterday ​said:

Barrow lies at the heart of our defence industry, and the nuclear submarines produced there play a crucial role in keeping Britain safe. We are committed to building on Barrow’s incredible strengths and making sure local people benefit from the town’s development. Simon Case is ideally placed to chair the Delivery Board and oversee the delivery of £200m of funding to tackle local priorities, taking Barrow towards an exciting future. He will ensure Barrow’s place in our national Plan for Change - because what’s best for Barrow is best for the country.

Dr Case yesterday said:

I’m delighted to be appointed Chair and take on this important role. Barrow is critical to our national security; there’s nowhere else in the country with the unique set of skills and supporting infrastructure required to deliver complex nuclear submarines, so it’s vital we invest now to sustain this capability. Barrow is a fantastic town and the Government’s long-term commitment to the UK’s submarine programme means it has an exciting future, but it’s not without its challenges. Our task is to address these, turn ambition into reality and help transform Barrow into a place where people choose to live, work and thrive.

The government is committed to growing the economy, strengthening national security and supporting our communities as part of the Plan for Change.

Barrow’s contribution to maintaining and renewing the UK’s nuclear deterrent has been built up over many years – often by multiple generations of the same families as part of a truly national endeavour. The government’s tailored Transformation Fund will build on these historic strengths and ensure the town’s full potential is realised.

Dr Case’s appointment was confirmed by Minister Norris in a Written Ministerial Statement to Parliament yesterday. The Delivery Board will meet in March to make its first spending decisions. This funding will bring transformational and long-lasting change to Barrow across areas including transport, education, employment, skills, health, equity and wellbeing.

Dr Case previously acted as Chair of the Board on an interim basis, as part of his role as Cabinet Secretary.