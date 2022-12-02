National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
Simplifying our offer for the life sciences industry
Blog posted by: Richard Chivers, operations manager for scientific advice at NICE, 01 December 2022.
NICE is making changes to simplify our offer to the life sciences industry.
NICE has provided scientific advice to the life sciences industry for more than 13 years and has given advice on more than 550 different products along the way.
During that time, NICE’s portfolio of early support services has expanded to include variations of our traditional scientific advice service (such as a faster timelines or joint advice with partner organisations) as well as different services such as the Office for Market Access safe harbour meetings, the META Tool gap analysis or our PRIMA health economic model check.
We continually look for ways to improve our offer and stakeholders have told us the range of support services NICE provide can seem overly complex for new companies trying to understand the landscape and engage with us. We have decided to make various refinements over the next few years both to the services we provide and in how we communicate our offer to industry.
One area that we have been able to address straight away is to simplify our core scientific advice offer. From December 2022, we will discontinue our standard and express services and replace them with a single, ‘set’ scientific advice process. The new 15-week process is a hybrid of our express and standard services but with some improvements for both the internal team working on the projects and also for the company seeking advice.
The advice meeting and report will not change. The main improvement for companies using the service will be earlier access to the agenda and slide deck allowing more time ahead of the meeting to prepare.
For companies that have already booked projects with us on express or standard timelines, these will continue as expected. New projects will be scheduled using the new set timeline.
This new timeframe for seeking advice will also form the basis of our PRIMA and Medtech Advice services, which will also follow a single 15-week process going forward.
Pricing will remain unchanged for the remainder of 2022/23 and we will continue to review pricing on an annual basis in the lead up to each new financial year.
There are other tweaks and improvements that we intend to make in the short, medium and long term. These will be communicated through our channels and through the NICE newsletter for life sciences (which you can sign up for through the NICE website).
If you are interested in seeking advice or have any questions about our services or processes, feel free to get in touch through our online enquiry form.
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/blog/simplifying-our-offer-for-the-life-sciences-industry
Latest News from
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
New life-extending treatment for rare forms of advanced gastroesophageal cancer recommended by NICE24/11/2022 11:15:00
Around 3,000 people could be eligible for a new life-extending combination therapy to treat rare forms of gastroesophageal cancer after NICE published final draft guidance today (24 November 2022)
NICE leads the way to develop a new approach to routinely value and pay for crucial antimicrobials22/11/2022 09:15:00
Blog posted by: James Love-Koh, Scientific Adviser – Science Policy & Research Programme, NICE, 21 November 2022.
Fetal balloon procedure is safe for delivering ‘stuck’ babies, NICE says17/11/2022 13:10:00
A balloon inflated underneath a baby’s head after they have become stuck in the pelvis during labour could be used to safely deliver them, NICE has said
Targeted treatment for rare form of aggressive lung cancer gets NICE approval17/11/2022 12:10:00
Mobocertinib recommended as a treatment for a rare and aggressive form of lung cancer
NICE recommends 3 treatments for COVID-19 in draft guidance16/11/2022 15:15:00
Three treatments for COVID have been recommended in draft NICE guidance released today for public consultation.
NICE recommends adapted shoes for people with severe osteoarthritis16/11/2022 11:15:00
People with osteoarthritis who are eligible for knee surgery could be offered specially adapted shoes to help with their painful and stiff knees following a draft recommendation by NICE.
NICE final draft guidance adds further treatment option for triple-negative breast cancer10/11/2022 09:05:00
NICE has recently published final draft guidance which recommends pembrolizumab as an option for people with a type of breast cancer called triple-negative breast cancer.
NICE conditionally recommends digital cognitive behaviour therapies for use in the NHS to help children and young people with symptoms of mild to moderate anxiety04/11/2022 14:15:00
Draft guidance released for consultation today (Friday 4th Nov) states the technologies can be used with support from a mental health professional, while further evidence is generated to check if the benefits they offer are realised in practice.