Singer, Chris Brown convicted of using unlawful violence following attack in London nightclub

US singer Chris Brown and his vocal coach have pleaded guilty to affray following a violent attack at a London nightclub in the early hours of 19 February 2023.

Brown, 37 and Omololu Akinlolu, 40, entered guilty pleas at a hearing at Southwark Crown Court today, Friday 24 July 2026.

Claire Campbell, Senior Crown Prosecutor in CPS London South said:

“This was a vicious and unprovoked attack by Brown and Akinlolu in a crowded nightclub where Brown used a glass bottle as a weapon to strike the victim’s head twice.

“This kind of violence is entirely unacceptable, and the Crown Prosecution Service will work tirelessly - with the police and partners across the criminal justice system - to pursue cases like this, and prove that no one is above the law.”

The court heard how in the early hours of 19 February 2023, the victim was at the Tape London nightclub in Hanover Square, Central London when Brown approached him from the dancefloor.

The prosecution’s case was that after moving through the crowd, Brown struck the victim twice over the head with a glass bottle. Akinlolu quickly joined Brown and punched the victim to the head. They continued their assault whilst the victim attempted to flee through the club. The victim was kicked while he was seated defenceless on the floor.

The victim attended St Mary’s Hospital with head and knee injuries.

Following the incident, the police became aware that Brown and Akinlolu had left the UK and a warrant was issued for their arrest.

Brown returned to the UK over two years after the incident for a concert in Manchester as part of his world tour. He was arrested on 15 May 2025.

They will be sentenced on 26 October 2026.

Notes to editors