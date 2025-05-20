Single case of atypical BSE confirmed on a farm in Essex

A single case of atypical Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) has been confirmed on a farm in Essex, the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) confirmed today (Tuesday 20 May).

The animal showed some clinical signs of BSE and was humanely culled on farm and tested as part of Defra’s routine surveillance programme. There is no risk to public health or food safety from this case and the animal, as fallen stock, was not destined to enter the food chain.

Atypical BSE is a naturally occurring, non-contagious disease in cattle which occurs spontaneously. It is distinct from classical BSE which is linked to contaminated feed.

Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said:

“A single case of atypical BSE has been confirmed on a farm in Essex. The animal died on farm and was tested as part of our strict routine controls and surveillance regime. “Atypical BSE is distinct from classical BSE and is a spontaneously and sporadically occurring, non-contagious disease which is believed to occur at a very low level in all cattle populations. This is proof that our surveillance system for detecting and containing this type of disease is working.”

Dr James Cooper, Deputy Director of Food Policy at the Food Standards Agency said:

“There is no food safety risk. There are strict controls in place to protect consumers from the risk of BSE, including controls on animal feed, and removal of the parts of cattle most likely to carry BSE infectivity. “Consumers can be reassured that these important protection measures remain in place and that Food Standards Agency Official Veterinarians and Meat Hygiene Inspectors working in all abattoirs in England will continue to ensure that the safety of consumers remains the top priority.”

Great Britain’s overall risk status for BSE remains at ‘controlled’ and there is no risk to food safety or public health.

The World Organisation for Animal Health and trading partners have been informed of the case. This does not affect the UK’s ability to export beef to other countries.

BSE is a notifiable animal disease. If you suspect it, you must report it immediately by calling the Defra Rural Services Helpline on 03000 200 301. In Wales, contact 0300 303 8268. In Scotland, contact your local Field Services Office. Failure to do so is an offence. This applies to pet and small holder animals as well as commercial cattle.

