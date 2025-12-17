Single Construction Regulator to ensure standards across sector

Plans for a new regulator to bring together standards across buildings, products and professionals in the construction sector have been announced today.

These proposals follow the first recommendation from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 2 report, which was published in September 2024. The Inquiry recommended that government create a ‘single construction regulator’ to reduce fragmentation and complexity in the way the built environment is regulated.

The new regulator will help ensure a well-functioning building system, which will support industry build the homes this country needs. This will mean better outcomes for residents and building users, clarity and certainty for industry and investors and a fairer system that benefits those who prioritise safety and quality.

Minister for Building Safety, Fire and Democracy Samantha Dixon said:

The plans set out today show how we are learning from the Grenfell tragedy and what we are doing to improve the effectiveness, consistency and efficiency of the construction sector and what we’re doing to make sure people’s homes are safe and good quality. The case for reform is strong - one regulator across the entire construction system will be better able to review evidence, identify risks, issues and opportunities, as well as support action with enforcement where it is necessary.

Alongside the prospectus published today, we have launched a consultation which seeks views on the plans from across the construction sector. This will inform final plans and a full response to the consultation will set out more detail on regulatory reform - set to be published in summer 2026.

Interim Chief Construction Advisor, Thouria Istephan, said:

This prospectus is the starting point for reform which delivers on the Grenfell Inquiry’s call for systemic change. The creation of a Single Construction Regulator will replace a fragmented system with one that prioritises safety, accountability, and clarity – integrating oversight of buildings, products, and professions. It’s about protecting lives, rebuilding trust, and fostering a culture where responsibility, accountability and quality come first.

The Executive Chair of the Building Safety Regulator, Andy Roe, said:

The journey toward a Single Regulator is a decisive and important step in strengthening building safety. Over the past few months, we have worked hard to speed up the application processes within the BSR for new high-rise residential buildings and are already seeing positive changes. The BSR’s role will evolve as we move to a new body, and in longer time toward the Single Regulator, through a carefully managed transition. Throughout this process, we will continue our commitment to collaboration, and delivering a regulatory system that keeps residents safe, and supports essential construction.

The consultation will be open until 20 March 2026. We encourage responses from all individuals and organisations interested in the built environment. This will inform final plans and a full response will be published in summer 2026.

This announcement comes as the government publishes the next quarterly progress report on the Grenfell Tower Inquiry. As part of that, we have published the Fire Engineers Authoritative Statement and Next Steps Document; and results of the Building Safety Regulator’s initial review of the definition of higher-risk buildings and plans for an ongoing review.