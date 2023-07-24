Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Single Malt Welsh Whisky to be protected
Single Malt Welsh Whisky was successfully registered under the UK Geographical Indication (UKGI) scheme today (24th July) – protecting its name, authenticity and characteristics.
Food and Farming Secretary Therese Coffey announced the move, which gives Single Malt Welsh Whisky the same status as other Welsh fare like Gower Salt Marsh Lamb and Welsh Leeks, today at the Royal Welsh Show.
It is the first new UK spirit drink application to be registered and protected under new scheme – created after Brexit - and joins other classic British products receiving protection such as Scotch Whisky, Melton Mowbray Pork Pies and Cornish Clotted Cream.
This means consumers can be confident that the product they are buying is genuine and the efforts of producers are protected from imitation products.
Dating back to 1887, Single Malt Welsh Whisky is made using malted barley and water of 100% Welsh origin and with the new protection only whiskies made in this way can be call Single Malt Welsh Whisky. The product is registered to four distillers in Wales, who together export to over 45 countries worldwide including the USA, France, Germany and China.
Each step of the production process must take place in Wales, from brewing to bottling. The moderate and damp Welsh climate allows for an even rate of maturation, producing a smooth and refreshing flavour. Today, most Welsh distilleries still have their own well or borehole to take advantage of Wales’s fames fresh and high-quality water.
Food and Farming Secretary Therese Coffey said:
“Single Malt Welsh Whisky is widely acclaimed for its lightness of character and I am pleased to announce it will be the first protected spirit under our UKGI scheme at the Royal Welsh Show.
“It shows how the UK government is ready to get behind the best of British food and drink from across the nation - to boost sales at home and abroad, create jobs and grow our economy.
“I look forward to meeting some of the distillers at the Royal Welsh Show and celebrating this unique product’s wonderful history.”
Stephen Davies, CEO of Penderyn Whisky said:
“The achievement of UKGI status for Single Malt Welsh Whisky is a significant milestone for Penderyn as a producer but also for the wider Welsh whisky industry.
“It assists in safe guarding both the quality of the product and also its source of origin. It’s an exciting step forward and one that puts focus on an industry that has been growing steadily over the last 20 years.”
Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said:
“Wales has a growing reputation for producing high quality food and drink and I’m delighted that Welsh whisky has now been recognised as deserving of this special status.
“UK GI status is really important for distillers and helps them market this fantastic product around the world, and consumers know they are buying a unique product entirely made and bottled in Wales. All of this helps the industry to grow, supporting jobs and driving prosperity.”
Single Malt Welsh Whisky now holds full protection and recognition throughout Great Britain as a Geographical Indication (GI), allowing consumers to be confident that the product they are buying is genuine and the efforts of producers are protected from imitation products.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/single-malt-welsh-whisky-to-be-protected
