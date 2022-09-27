EU News
Single Market: Commission committed to transparency and cooperation with Member States
Following the recent proposal on new rules for addressing Single Market future emergencies, the Commission is showcasing the availibility of essential existing tools to ensure the free movement of goods and services for smooth functioning of the Single Market.
First, the Commission yesterday published a report on the implementation of the Single Market Transparency Directive (STMD) showing that Member States are becoming more transparent in adopting national technical regulations for products and information society services. They have also increased cooperation among Member States and with the European Commission when adressing potential challenges from these to ensure the smooth functioning of the Single Market. This transparency principles helped to have a coordinated approach during the difficult Covid-19 pandemic ensuring the Single Market continued to deliver for citizens and businesses.
Secondly, the Commission also helded a meeting of the Single Market Enforcement Task Force, a key forum for cooperation among Member States and the Commission to address concrete barriers in the Single Market. During the meeting, the Commission presented several best practices of Member States streamlining administrative requirements for cross border service providers. For example the use of modern electronic tools to exchange documents, and reduce the administrative burden for businesses. Member States agreed to examine the different best practices and see which could work for them.
Yesterday's report on the Implementation of the Single Market Transparency Directive, which covers the period 2016-2020, shows that during this time Member States have notified a total of 3500 national draft technical product and IT service related regulations. The highest proprotion of these concerened the construction sector, followed by rules affecting agricultural products, fishery, aquaculture and other foodstuffs. At the same time, the report finds that Member States are increasingly interested in examining such draft rules, noting an almost 4-fold increase in views provided by Member States on other Member States' notifications between 2016 and 2020. .
Similarly, the Single Market Enforcement Task Force offers a regular forum to discuss existing barriers in the Single Market. At the meeting yesterday, the Task Force debriefed on the results of current projects, like the prior checks and document requirements for recognition of professional qualifications, and permits for the deployment of renewable energy, which is especially important in the context of the postpandemic Single Market for services.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
EU Cohesion Policy: €1.64 billion for a just climate transition in Czechia27/09/2022 09:25:00
Thanks to the Just Transition Fund (JTF) Programme adopted by the Commission yesterday, Czechia will receive €1.64 billion in EU grants to support the country's efforts to phase out coal-fired power by 2033 and ensure a fair transition to climate neutrality.
InvestEU in France: Loxam receives €130 million loan from the European Investment Bank to support its energy transition26/09/2022 16:33:00
The Loxam Group (“Loxam”), France's market leader and the fourth-largest global player in equipment and tool leasing, announces a loan of €130 million from the European Investment Bank (EIB) supported by the European Union's new InvestEU programme.
Global Gateway: President von der Leyen announces funding for women and youth's rights, food security, fight against disease, and biodiversity26/09/2022 15:25:00
The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has concluded an intense week of discussions with world leaders and international partners at the UN General Assembly in New York with a series of pledges to tackle the current food crisis, aggravated by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, the urgent climate and nature crisis and to improve global health.
Fourth report confirms SURE success in protecting jobs during pandemic26/09/2022 14:33:00
The Commission has published its fourth bi-annual report on the implementation and impact of SURE, the €100 billion instrument designed to protect jobs and incomes affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speech by Commissioner Schmit at the Global Clean Energy Action Forum event ‘Social & climate justice @ CEM in challenging times: Moving to the next level'26/09/2022 13:25:00
Speech given recently (23 September 2022) by Commissioner Schmit at the Global Clean Energy Action Forum event ‘Social & climate justice @ CEM in challenging times: Moving to the next level'.
Commissioner Sinkevicius, delivers a keynote speech at the Relaunch of the Institute of Global Sustainable Development (IGSD), online26/09/2022 12:38:00
Commissioner Sinkevicius, recently (23 September 2022) delivered a keynote speech at the Relaunch of the Institute of Global Sustainable Development (IGSD), online.
EVP Vestager address to the 6th conference of the Technical University of Denmark "The road to a better digital future", Copenhagen 23 September 2022.26/09/2022 11:33:00
EVP Vestager recently (23 September 2022) addressed to the 6th conference of the Technical University of Denmark "The road to a better digital future", Copenhagen.
Speech by President Charles Michel at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly26/09/2022 10:25:00
Speech given recently (23 September 2022) by President Charles Michel at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.
EU Organic Day: the Commission celebrates the winners of the first EU organic awards26/09/2022 09:25:00
Today, the Commission unveiled the eight winners, from farmer to restaurant, of the first ever EU organic awards. Coming from Austria, Belgium, Croatia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Sweden, they all represent the growth and innovation of the European organic sector and value chain, and its contribution to reducing agriculture's impact on the climate and the environment.