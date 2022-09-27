Single Market: Commission committed to transparency and cooperation with Member States

Following the recent proposal on new rules for addressing Single Market future emergencies, the Commission is showcasing the availibility of essential existing tools to ensure the free movement of goods and services for smooth functioning of the Single Market.

First, the Commission yesterday published a report on the implementation of the Single Market Transparency Directive (STMD) showing that Member States are becoming more transparent in adopting national technical regulations for products and information society services. They have also increased cooperation among Member States and with the European Commission when adressing potential challenges from these to ensure the smooth functioning of the Single Market. This transparency principles helped to have a coordinated approach during the difficult Covid-19 pandemic ensuring the Single Market continued to deliver for citizens and businesses.

Secondly, the Commission also helded a meeting of the Single Market Enforcement Task Force, a key forum for cooperation among Member States and the Commission to address concrete barriers in the Single Market. During the meeting, the Commission presented several best practices of Member States streamlining administrative requirements for cross border service providers. For example the use of modern electronic tools to exchange documents, and reduce the administrative burden for businesses. Member States agreed to examine the different best practices and see which could work for them.

Yesterday's report on the Implementation of the Single Market Transparency Directive, which covers the period 2016-2020, shows that during this time Member States have notified a total of 3500 national draft technical product and IT service related regulations. The highest proprotion of these concerened the construction sector, followed by rules affecting agricultural products, fishery, aquaculture and other foodstuffs. At the same time, the report finds that Member States are increasingly interested in examining such draft rules, noting an almost 4-fold increase in views provided by Member States on other Member States' notifications between 2016 and 2020. .

Similarly, the Single Market Enforcement Task Force offers a regular forum to discuss existing barriers in the Single Market. At the meeting yesterday, the Task Force debriefed on the results of current projects, like the prior checks and document requirements for recognition of professional qualifications, and permits for the deployment of renewable energy, which is especially important in the context of the postpandemic Single Market for services.

