Sir Frank calls time as Chief Medical Officer for Wales after eight years

Wales’ leading doctor Sir Dr Frank Atherton has announced he will stand down after 8 and half years as the Welsh Government’s Chief Medical Officer.

Sir Frank has provided independent advice to the Welsh Government on all major issues affecting the health sector in Wales.

During his tenure in Wales, after a previous post in Canada, Sir Frank played a leading role in Wales’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic and has supported the NHS through flu outbreaks and annual winter pressures.

Speaking about Sir Frank’s decision to stand down, Health Secretary Jeremy Miles recently said:

Sir Frank has provided invaluable advice and guidance, which I am hugely grateful for. He played a leading role in our response to the pandemic, ensuring people throughout Wales received valuable information about the virus and about how to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. I wish him all the best for the future.

Judith Paget, chief executive of NHS Wales, recently said:

Frank has shown how passionate he is about improving health outcomes for the Welsh population and has led the way on improving the quality of healthcare. It has been a privilege to work with him and to have the benefit of his experience and commitment to new approaches. He has played a crucial role in being the Welsh voice around the table with other UK Chief Medical Officers, government departments and organisations.

Sir Frank has been responsible for leading the medical profession in Wales and the development of health and care research.

Speaking ahead of leaving his post, Sir Frank recently said:

It has been a privilege to act as CMO and a highlight of my professional career to have served the people of Wales during this incredibly challenging time. I would like to thank all those other civil servants, who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes, who have assisted me for almost a decade in this role.

Frank Atherton’s successor will be announced in due course.