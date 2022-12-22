Sir Laurie Magnus appointed as the Prime Minister’s Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests

Sir Laurie Magnus CBE has been appointed as the Prime Minister’s new Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests.

The Independent Adviser performs an important role, rooted in the Ministerial Code, as a source of impartial advice on the proper management of Ministers’ private interests and on adherence to the Code itself.

The Code has also today been re-issued, with the inclusion of a new Foreword by the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister has been clear that he expects the Government to have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level. Sir Laurie will carry out the role in line with the established Terms of Reference, published in May 2022, which set out the core functions of the role as:

Advising Ministers on their private interests, including overseeing the publication of the List of Ministers’ Interests

Investigating alleged breaches of the Ministerial Code

Providing advice on amendments to the Ministerial Code to the Prime Minister

Providing ad hoc advice, at the request of a Minister, in relation to the Ministerial Code

Sir Laurie is Chairman of Historic England (formerly known as English Heritage), having been appointed in September 2013 to lead its relaunch under the Historic England brand name and the transfer of management of its properties to a new charity, the English Heritage Trust. This role is a regulated public appointment, overseen by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. He was previously Deputy Chairman of the National Trust from 2005 to 2013.

Sir Laurie will bring to the role of Independent Adviser over 40 years’ experience in the financial services sector, with particularly relevant professional experience of audit, compliance and corporate governance. He holds a number of advisory and non-executive roles within the finance sector, drawing on this expertise.

In the not for profit sector, Sir Laurie was until recently Chairman of the Windsor Leadership Trust, an independent charity providing experiential leadership programmes for senior leaders across all sectors of society, and Deputy Chairman of the Benefact Trust, providing charitable financial support to churches and Christian charities in the UK and Ireland. Sir Laurie also served as a member of the Board of the Culture Recovery Fund, established by Government to provide financial support to the culture and heritage sectors during the COVID pandemic.

Sir Laurie is also a member of Historic England’s Business and Finance Committee, Remuneration and Appointments Committee, and is a member of the English Heritage Board of Trustees.