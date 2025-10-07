Sir Martyn Oliver thanks education leaders for their commitment to children and young people

In an open letter, Chief Inspector Sir Martyn Oliver thanks education leaders across England (06 October 2025).

Dear colleague,

I am writing to say thank you.

I know what a busy month September has been for you, with the start of a new term in schools and further education colleges, and the pick-up in numbers following a summer lull in early years and other further education and skills settings. I know what it feels like to be dedicating nearly every waking moment to embedding routines, making progress through the curriculum and looking out for those children experiencing vulnerabilities.

So thank you for what you do, day in and day out, to improve children’s lives.

I also wanted to give special thanks to those providers that have supported the development of our renewed education inspection framework.

To the schools, colleges, nurseries, childminders and other providers that hosted test visits during the spring and summer terms: thank you for your system leadership. Thank you too for your constructive and challenging feedback, which played a crucial role in improving our reforms.

To the settings that have already hosted pilot visits this half-term – and the many more that are expecting a pilot shortly: thank you for allowing our most experienced inspectors to experience the renewed framework ahead of full implementation in November. You are playing a leading role in ensuring that our reforms are successful.

To the schools that have come forward to volunteer for a full inspection in November: thank you for your trust in us. It is heartening to see that the majority of school leaders recognise the importance of shaping the narrative around accountability. We went past 100 volunteers in mid-September and more leaders are putting themselves forward every day. As was put recently: ‘collective agency in this moment matters’. I couldn’t agree more.

And, as ever, to the thousands of you who work as inspectors (and thousands more on our waiting lists), lending your expertise to improve our work: thank you. Your dedication to improving the wider system, beyond the gates of your own institution, is appreciated. You are integral to how we work.

As leaders, we all know change is never easy. But we also know the effort we put into shaping the future improves the life chances of the children in our care.

Thank you for your integrity, commitment and leadership.

Best wishes,

Sir Martyn Oliver