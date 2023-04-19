Sir Richard Broadbent appointed chair of HMCTS Board

Sir Richard Broadbent has been announced as the new chair of the HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) Board.

The Lord Chancellor, Lord Chief Justice and Senior President of Tribunals yesterday (Tuesday 18 April 2023) announced the appointment of Sir Richard Broadbent as the new chair of the HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) Board.

Sir Richard succeeds Tim Parker whose tenure ended in December 2022, and current interim chair Victoria Cochrane.

The appointment comes as HMCTS finalises the government’s £1.3 billion reform programme of courts and tribunals. The programme has already delivered a range of benefits for users, including the introduction of online civil money claims, online probate applications and the implementation of remote hearing technology in over 70% of all courtrooms.

The Board is responsible for overseeing the leadership and direction of HMCTS and plays a vital role in making sure the organisation effectively delivers the aims and objectives set by the Lord Chancellor, the Lord Chief Justice and the Senior President of Tribunals.

Sir Richard Broadbent said:

I’m delighted to be taking on this role at such a pivotal time for the organisation as we enter the final stages of the reform programme and realise the benefits it is bringing for all court users. There will of course be challenges to meet and I look forward to working with all those connected with the Criminal Justice System and with the team as we continue the programme of change and transformation together.

Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, Dominic Raab, said:

Sir Richard’s extensive experience of both the public and private sectors will be invaluable for HMCTS as they continue their work to improve court buildings and modernise their systems to serve the people that need them.

The Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, the Lord Burnett of Maldon, and the Senior President of Tribunals, Sir Keith Lindblom, said:

We congratulate Sir Richard on his appointment as chair of the HMCTS Board. He brings a wealth of experience to the role, and we look forward to working with him. We also wish to thank Tim Parker for his commitment during his time as chair, especially during the COVID-19 period and the start of the recovery from the pandemic.

Biography

Sir Richard brings a wealth of experience after spending 15 years working at senior levels in business, serving as Chairman of Arriva plc, Tesco plc, Deputy Chairman of Barclays plc and, in the public sector, as Chairman of HM Customs and Excise.

Prior to this, he spent 15 years working in London as a corporate adviser and in management at Schroders plc. He began his career in the Treasury and attended Stanford Business School as a Harkness Fellow.

Sir Richard has also undertaken roles in academia, the third sector, and manages two small businesses, in farming and in communication training.

Sir Richard will commence his 3-year tenure on Monday 1 May 2023.