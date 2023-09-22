Site and ground investigations for Tadcaster flood defences underway

Site investigations are now underway in Tadcaster as part of plans to develop a multi-million-pound flood defence scheme for the town.

Environment Agency contractors are carrying out vital surveys which will further inform the detailed design of the Tadcaster Flood Alleviation Scheme.

The site investigation surveys include 3D laser scans of the bridge elevations and arches, ground penetrating radar, CCTV surveys of pipes and drainage, sonde transmitters and topographic surveys. They will provide all the technical detail needed to design the flood defences.

Surveys are being carried out from the viaduct, past Crane Cottages, along to the Ings, on both sides of the River Wharfe, so people may see contractors carrying out the surveys and making markings on footpaths around the town.

Ground Investigation works have also commenced this week. This will include some excavation work and drilling holes to assess the ground conditions. These surveys will predominantly be taking place near the Wise Owl building.

The team is aiming to submit a planning application this winter and will also be hosting further drop-in sessions to allow residents and businesses to discuss the plans and raise any queries or concerns with the team.

Karl Ickeringill at the Environment Agency yesterday said:

Our survey work is progressing well and will help us finalise proposals to reduce flood risk in the town. Our last drop-in events with the community were really helpful as people’s thoughts and feedback have helped us create additional benefits within the scheme, to open up areas of the river for people to enjoy and improve spaces for wildlife and habitat. We are looking forward to hosting further drop in events and meeting the community once we have submitted the planning application.

Earlier this year, the project team held a series of drop in events, to consult with the community over early proposals for the project.

Over 250 people attended the drop in events, and 80 people responded to the online consultation.

Proposals for the scheme include improved river defences on both sides of the river incorporating bunds - barriers which protect properties from rising water, sheet piles and retaining walls. The sheet pile flood defences will be clad in masonry so that they are in keeping with the existing buildings and walls in the town. The team is also keen to ensure the areas around the church and surrounding historic properties not only benefit from a greater level of flood protection but that it also retains its special character.

There are also a number of other important benefits of the scheme such as improving biodiversity and creating connections with wildlife. This includes the construction of a fish pass, funded separately from the flood scheme, through Grant in Aid funding and a contribution from Yorkshire Water.

Other proposals include improving access for anglers as part of the fish pass works.

A pre-application is due to be submitted to the local authority imminently which will be followed by the submission of a full planning application.

The Environment Agency’s Tadcaster Flood Alleviation Scheme project team is based in Tadcaster every Tuesday morning from 9:30am until midday at The Ark at Tadcaster Town Council. Please stop in to speak to the team, or they can also be contacted with any questions at TadcasterFAS@environment-agency.gov.uk.

Full details of the consultation feedback can be found here: Tadcaster Flood Alleviation Scheme (FAS) Information Page - Environment Agency - Citizen Space (environment-agency.gov.uk)

Residents are urged to sign up for free flood warnings to get vital time to save themselves and their possessions from the devastating effects of flooding by visiting www.gov.uk/flood or contacting Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

They can also check their flood risk online at https://www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk.