Site checks after suspension notice served

The Environment Agency joined forces with the police this week to carry out checks outside a waste site that is subject to a suspension notice in West Yorkshire.

The suspension notice served on Mineral Processing Ltd in South Elmsall means the environmental permit does not currently authorise waste being brought on to the site.

The notice also requires the staged removal of waste that had been brought onto the site by the operator in breach of its environmental permit conditions.

The breaches of the environmental permit result in an increased risk of pollution, including the potential for odour, which has been impacting on the local community over recent months.

This week Environment Agency officers, together with West Yorkshire Police, followed up on concerns raised by the community about vehicles still arriving at the site while the suspension notice is in force.

The operation was to monitor vehicle movements to and from the site. While none arrived while partners were present, the Environment Agency will continue to act upon the information it receives.

The notice does not prevent non-waste products being imported.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said:

We understand the impact the odour from this site is having on the community and our increased regulatory response continues. This includes ongoing odour monitoring and regular site inspections, as well as action to proactively monitor vehicle movements at the site while the suspension notice is in force. During our inspections of the site breaches of the environmental permit conditions and suspension notice have been identified, and we are assessing all our enforcement options.

Mineral Processing Ltd has appealed the suspension notice via the Planning Inspectorate. The appeal decision has not been issued to date. The suspension notice remains in force while the Environment Agency waits for this decision.

If an operator does not comply with a suspension notice then it is committing an offence. This is the case even if it has submitted an appeal against the notice.

To build a detailed picture of air quality around the site the Environment Agency is using a handheld gas analyser, which monitors for hydrogen sulphide, and installed a Mobile Monitoring facility (MMF) nearby, which will be in situ for four months.

It’s also working with Wakefield Council - which is responsible for making sure planning conditions are complied with – to ensure that joint regulatory powers are used to bring about improvements.

Odour issues should be reported to the Environment Agency's 24-hour Incident hotline on 0800 807060. To protect the safety and wellbeing of the public and ensure timely capture of information, any other information relating to the site should be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via crimestoppers-org.uk using the "Environmental Crime" tag.