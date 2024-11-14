National Crime Agency
Six arrested after multi-million pound Birmingham Airport drug seizure
Six people have been arrested and charged following a major drug seizure at Birmingham International Airport.
National Crime Agency officers made the arrests on Monday 11 November, seizing suitcases containing around 180 kilos of cocaine.
The six, two men and three women from Bradford, West Yorkshire, and a man from Halesowen in the West Midlands, were questioned by NCA investigators before being charged with conspiring to import class A drugs late yesterday.
They appeared before Birmingham Magistrates yesterday [Wednesday 13 November].
NCA Branch Commander Mick Pope said: “This was a significant drug seizure, which prevented class A drugs worth many millions of pounds from reaching the hands of criminals in the UK.
“Illegal drugs like cocaine fuel violence and exploitation in our communities, and we are determined to do all we can to protect the public by targeting those involved in their supply.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/six-arrested-after-multi-million-pound-birmingham-airport-drug-seizure
