National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Six arrested in National Crime Agency people smuggling investigation
Six men have yesterday (20 March) been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to facilitate illegal migration as part of a National Crime Agency probe into a London-based people smuggling network.
NCA officers deployed to properties across north London to arrest the men, aged 29 to 51 and thought to be Algerian and Moroccan nationals, early this morning.
They are alleged to be key figures in an organised crime group smuggling people from the UK to France in HGVs.
Among them is the suspected leader of the network, a 39-year-old man from Algeria.
All six are now in custody being questioned by NCA investigators.
The arrests come after a more than 100 migrants were discovered in lorry trailers on separate occasions in 2023. The lorries were all intercepted as they travelled to Dover.
Five men have since been convicted of transporting the migrants. Three have been sentenced to a total of 16 years in prison, and two will appear at court on 16 April for sentencing.
Chris Hill, NCA Branch Commander, said: “Yesterday’s action signifies a key moment in our ongoing investigation into a network suspected of smuggling people out of the UK in HGVs to evade border controls.
“People smugglers don’t care about the wellbeing of those they transport. They see human beings as commodities and put their lives at risk simply in order to make money.
“The risks to life associated with this criminality is why disrupting the groups responsible for smuggling human beings remains an operational priority for the NCA.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/six-arrested-in-national-crime-agency-people-smuggling-investigation
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Money laundering network boss hit with multi-million pound confiscation order20/03/2024 13:20:00
The ringleader of a money laundering group that smuggled tens of millions of pounds of criminal cash out of the UK has been hit with a confiscation order.
Eight-year NCA investigation into major people smuggling OCG concludes with final two convictions18/03/2024 14:05:00
Two east London criminals who arranged for migrants to be smuggled into the UK using lorries and small aircraft have been convicted, following a major eight-year investigation by the National Crime Agency into the activities of a significant Albanian organised crime syndicate.
NCA seizes holiday home linked to South East Antrim UDA18/03/2024 10:10:00
A seaside holiday home believed to have been purchased with the proceeds of fraud and money laundering has been seized and recovered by the National Crime Agency as part of a civil recovery investigation under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
Men jailed for attempting to smuggle migrants including a 6-year-old boy out of the UK18/03/2024 09:10:00
Two men who attempted to smuggle 39 migrants out of the UK in the back of a refrigerated lorry have been jailed for 12 years.
10 firearms recovered and man charged in National Crime Agency investigation15/03/2024 14:15:00
Ten firearms have been recovered and a man charged in a National Crime Agency investigation into the conversion of blank firing weapons.
Suspected leader of Kurdish people smuggling network arrested in Portsmouth14/03/2024 14:15:00
A man suspected of being a significant figure in a Kurdish organised crime group involved in smuggling people to the UK in boats and HGVs has been arrested by the National Crime Agency.
Operation Stovewood: Man charged with 15 offences including rape and trafficking13/03/2024 16:15:00
A man has appeared in court charged with the rape and attempted rape of a 15-year-old girl in Rotherham in 2005, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency’s Operation Stovewood.
Operation Venetic: Corrupt steward hid cocaine consignment on cruise liner08/03/2024 16:20:00
A corrupt cruise worker transported more than £2m worth of cocaine on his boat and then lowered it overboard to accomplices