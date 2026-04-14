Six charged in relation to £13.8 million cannabis haul at Birmingham Airport

Six men have been charged as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into the seizure of more than half a tonne of cannabis at Birmingham Airport.

Kyle Gribben, Zaeon Hunter, Lashan Walker, all aged 26; James Turner and Torian Robinson, both aged 25, and Devonte Newman, aged 22, were arrested by NCA officers, supported by Bedfordshire Police, at addresses in the Marsh Farm area of Luton and Finchley, north London, in October 2024.

They are suspected of organising the attempted importation of cannabis between 1 June 2024 and 9 August 2024, including the incident at Birmingham Airport on 9 August which resulted in 11 air passengers from various locations in the UK being arrested and charged. All 11 had flown into the UK from Thailand via Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

The cannabis seized would have had a UK street value of around £13.8 million.

All six men appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday (10 April) where they were bailed until their next appearance at Birmingham Crown Court on 8 May.

NCA Branch Commander Kevin Broadhead yesterday said:

“Anyone who tries to smuggle drugs into the UK should be aware of the serious consequences, which include a conviction and time behind bars. “The NCA works closely with law enforcement partners, such as Border Force at home, and those overseas to attack high-risk routes, seize drug shipments and disrupt the organised crime groups involved, hitting their profits.”

Anyone with information on the smuggling of drugs through UK ports is urged to report it, anonymously if they prefer, by calling Border Force’s Customs Hotline on 0800 595 000.