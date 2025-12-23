Crown Prosecution Service
Six immigration officers charged over alleged thefts from migrants
The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced that six immigration officers have been charged with various offences including conspiracy to steal and misconduct in public office following allegations that they stole property from migrants and laundered money.
Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Besmir Matera, 36, Lee-Ann Evanson, 42, John Bernthal, 53, Ben Edwardes, 45, Jack Mitchell, 33, and David Grundy, 43, following a Home Office investigation into thefts from migrants and money laundering between August 2021 and November 2022.
“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.
“We have worked closely with the Home Office’s Anti-Corruption Criminal Investigations Unit as they carried out their investigation.”
All six defendants will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 29 January 2026.
We remind all concerned that proceedings against these suspects are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.
It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.
Notes to editors
- Besmir Matera, [DOB: 30/04/1989], of Reigate, Surrey, is charged with conspiracy to steal, contrary to section 1 of the Criminal Law Act 1977, misconduct in public office, contrary to common law, concealing, disguising, converting, transferring or removing criminal property, contrary to section 327 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, obtaining leave to enter to remain in the United Kingdom by deception, contrary to section 24A of the Immigration Act 1971, and three counts of possession of an identity document with improper intention, contrary to section 4(1) and (2) of the Identity Documents Act 2010.
- Lee-Ann Evanson, [DOB: 22/06/1983], of Bracknell, Berkshire, is charged with conspiracy to steal, contrary to section 1 of the Criminal Law Act 1977, misconduct in public office, contrary to common law, and concealing, disguising, converting, transferring or removing criminal property, contrary to section 327 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.
- John Bernthal, [DOB: 06/04/1972], of Welling, south-east London, is charged with conspiracy to steal, contrary to section 1 of the Criminal Law Act 1977, misconduct in public office, contrary to common law, and concealing, disguising, converting, transferring or removing criminal property, contrary to section 327 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.
- Ben Edwardes, [DOB: 07/05/1980], of Bexleyheath, south-east London is charged with conspiracy to steal, contrary to section 1 of the Criminal Law Act 1977, misconduct in public office, contrary to common law, and concealing, disguising, converting, transferring or removing criminal property, contrary to section 327 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.
- Jack Mitchell, [DOB: 27/07/1992], of Dover, Kent, is charged with conspiracy to steal, contrary to section 1 of the Criminal Law Act 1977, misconduct in public office, contrary to common law, and concealing, disguising, converting, transferring or removing criminal property, contrary to section 327 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.
- David Grundy, [DOB: 09/10/1982], of Croydon, South London, is charged with concealing, disguising, converting, transferring or removing criminal property, contrary to section 327 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.
