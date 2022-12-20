Association for Project Management
|Printable version
Six in 10 project professionals say their main project has been impacted by recent economic events in the UK
A new survey by Association for Project Management (APM) reveals the impact of recent economic events in the UK and the cost of living crisis on projects and the people who deliver them.
Over 1,000 project professionals working in the UK were surveyed by research company Censuswide for APM. The majority (63 per cent) say their main project has been impacted by the recent economic instability – such as rising energy prices, inflation, and interest rate increases.
Of those project managers who said their project has been affected, the most popular responses to reasons why include:
- Project has been accelerated – 36 per cent
- Changes to funding of project – 35 per cent
- Impact on project planning – 34 per cent
- Changes to supply and procurement – 34 per cent
APM’s survey also reveals what project professionals think the UK government should prioritise in order to provide greater economic stability for projects and project professionals. Nearly four in 10 (38 per cent) say investing in infrastructure is most important, 37 per cent say investing in education should be prioritised, and 35 per cent say sourcing new energy supplies is key to helping maintain stability.
The survey also reveals the impact the cost of living crisis is having on the personal wellbeing of project professionals. More than six in 10 (61 per cent) of respondents say that their wellbeing has been negatively impacted by the current situation in the UK.
However, the findings also show that employers are responding, with 65 per cent of respondents saying their employer is helping their staff with the cost of living. The ways in which employers are responding include:
- Helping with expenses, such as travel costs – 39 per cent of respondents say their employer is doing this
- Providing a one-off cost of living support payment to staff – 37 per cent
- Lobbying government to do more to tackle the cost-of-living crisis – 37 per cent
- Increasing wages/salaries for employees – 34 per cent
- Providing financial wellbeing assistance – 33 per cent
Professor Adam Boddison, Chief Executive of APM, yesterday said:
“Individuals and industries across the UK are currently dealing with the cost of living crisis, as shown by the findings of our latest survey. It is clear that many projects are being impacted by the recent economic events. What’s more, a high number of project professionals say their wellbeing has been negatively impacted.
“It is positive to see the high number of respondents who say their organisation does already have certain schemes in place to support employees financially, whether it be helping with expenses or providing one-off cost of living payments for staff. However, we urge all employers to take notice of the findings of our survey and continue to put the appropriate support mechanisms in place for the wellbeing of their employees, which in turn will help the longer term success of project delivery in the UK.”
Looking ahead to the future challenges facing the project profession over the next five years, the challenges most commonly cited by survey respondents were tackling climate change and supporting clean growth and sustainability (19 per cent), the cost of energy and fuel (19 per cent), artificial intelligence, automation and big data (18 per cent), and international trade wars and uncertainty (18 per cent).
APM offers a mental health toolkit to support project professionals who have been affected by recent events, as well as ideas for workplace improvements.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/six-in-10-project-professionals-say-their-main-project-has-been-impacted-by-recent-economic-events-in-the-uk/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
New APM report reveals how project managers can deliver in extreme environments06/12/2022 16:20:00
The war in Ukraine has highlighted an uncomfortable truth. Our world is becoming increasingly Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous (VUCA).
Sellafield apprentice gains near perfect PMQ score30/11/2022 11:20:00
Sellafield Project Management Apprentice Missy Tyson, 20, has gained near perfect, 97% score in her APM Project Management Qualification (PMQ) exam, placing her in the top ranking of candidate results.
Celebrating the profession: The APM Project Management Awards 202223/11/2022 13:20:00
It was a night to remember for the project profession, at the APM project Management Awards 2022.
International Men’s Day: Men’s views on what helps a project succeed21/11/2022 16:20:00
To mark International Men’s Day on 19 November, Association for Project Management has released new data that reveals what male project professionals think is important for delivering a successful project, as well as opportunities and challenges in store for the profession.
Chancellor puts projects at the forefront of Budget growth priorities18/11/2022 16:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) has welcomed announcements around energy, infrastructure and innovation in the UK Government’s latest budget, which will put projects in these areas at the forefront of driving economic growth.
Driving projects "looking through the windscreen": SIG multi conference 202215/11/2022 16:20:00
Tuesday 18 October 2022 at the Crowne Plaza Kings Cross saw the first ever multi-SIG conference.
APM hosts Life Science Sector Roundtable event15/11/2022 10:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) was delighted to host an exclusive roundtable event for the life science sector which took place in November at the Institute of Directors in London.
All project stakeholders have different needs14/11/2022 16:20:00
All project stakeholders have different needs, objectives, responsibilities and priorities. For many project managers it can often come as a surprise to realise that, for any number of reasons (personal or professional), some of their stakeholders may not be as co-operative and helpful as they expected or hoped for.