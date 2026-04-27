Six Indefinite Sentences for Public Protection (IPP/ DPPs) Quashed

Dame Vera Baird KC, Chair of the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), recently [Thursday 23 April] welcomed the Court of Appeal’s decision to quash the indeterminate sentences of six IPP/DPP prisoners, three of them following CCRC referrals.

Three were referred by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) who welcomed the Court of Appeal decision

CCRC is considering another 150 IPP/ DPP cases

Those three – Benjamin Hibbert, Stuart O’Neill and Jay Davis – were all convicted as young men more than 15 years ago and have remained in custody since then, despite none having been given a tariff of more than three and a half years.

The sentences of Mr O’Neill and Mr Davis were quashed recently, with the court adjourning Mr Hibbert’s case for further reports relating to the appropriate sentence to be substituted.

The Court of Appeal also quashed the sentences of Jerry Tolbert, Jordan Webster and Dawayne McLaren.

CCRC Chair Dame Vera Baird recently said:

“I welcome the Court of Appeal’s decision in all these cases. The decision to refer three of these men’s sentences followed careful and detailed reviews by the Commission. “All the men were very young at the time they were sentenced and have spent many years beyond their original tariffs in custody. The Court’s judgments reflect the importance of properly considering age and maturity when imposing sentences of this nature. “We will continue to examine other IPP and DPP cases, and I encourage anyone who believes their sentence may have been affected—and who has exhausted their appeal rights—to apply to the Commission. “I hope today’s decision gives hope to the many families with loved ones who remain in prison way beyond their original tariff.”

The CCRC is currently looking at more than 150 IPP/ DPP cases.

IPP (Imprisonment for Public Protection) sentences were indeterminate sentences intended for serious offenders who were considered dangerous to the public. DPP (Detention for Public Protection) sentences were the similar indeterminate sentences imposed on people aged under 18 who were considered dangerous.

Both types of sentences were abolished in 2012, but current IPP and DPP prisoners have not been freed from the terms imposed on them before abolition.

New sentences were substituted for the quashed IPP/ DPP sentences. Davis received a sentence of 18 months imprisonment, O’Neill an extended sentence with a custodial element of eight years and licence of eight years, Webster an extended sentence with a custodial element of five years and licence of eight, McLaren an extended sentence with a custodial element of seven years a licence of five years, and Tolbert a sentence of five years.

All three men whose sentences were sent back to the court by the CCRC – Benjamin Hibbert, Stuart O’Neill and Jay Davis – had their cases referred as part of the CCRC’s ongoing review of IPP/DPP sentences imposed on young people.

The CCRC’s reviews in these cases found a real possibility that the Court would find that sentencing judges had failed to attach the necessary weight to the age and maturity of the offender before imposing an indeterminate sentence.

The referrals arose from work carried out by the CCRC to examine the implications for other IPP/DPP cases arising from the Court’s decision in the cases of Leighton Williams [2024], Darren Hilling [2024], and Steven Sillitto [2025] who were young adults when they were sentenced.

Notes to editors